156 Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL with hardwood floors
Tamiami is a suburb of Miami, FL even though its name comes from two different florida areas Tampa and Miami. Tamiami is a family place most people there are married with kids, unlike a lot of Florida, where the residents are mostly retirees. Tamiami is a place dominated by residents from all over Central and South America, and over 90 percent of people there speak Spanish as a first language. The city was named for a trail that runs through the Everglades (Tamiami), so the area is known to be a bit swampy, like the rest of the Everglades. But the town also offers access to all of Miamis big city amenities, as well as its main draw the beach! The people who live in Tamiami are lovers of warm weather and sunshine.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tamiami renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.