3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
278 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
33 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
520 NW 114th Ave
520 Northwest 114th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This unit is located on the ground floor. 3 Bedrooms & 2 full bathroom. Rent includes water. Community offers a club house, pool and kids playground. Two parking assign + Guess parking.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
21 SW 113th Ave
21 Southwest 113th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a beautiful townh9ouse in prime location near FIU, Turnpike, dolphin mall and international mall. it features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large living room and dinning room area. Family room and cozy kitchen. MUST SEE!!!
Results within 1 mile of Sweetwater
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
Fontainbleau East
30 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,031
1214 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
244 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1177 NW 123rd Ct
1177 Northwest 123rd Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1240 sqft
Fully Upgraded Townhouse / Dolphin Mall/Belen Area - Property Id: 290443 Fully upgraded and remodeled townhouse in the Belen/Dolphin Mall area. 3 Bedrooms and 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10871 NW 7th St 1424
10871 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1253 sqft
LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO - Property Id: 287637 LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO,,,UPGRADED KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES,,,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE,,,NEW A/C UNIT (1 YEAR OLD),,,24X24 PORCELAIN TILES ON 1ST FLOOR, CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR,,,2 ASSIGNED PARKING IN
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10265 NW 32nd Ter # A
10265 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1854 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse centrally located in Doral . This great unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9901 NW 9th St Cir
9901 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Split level townhouse with one bedroom on lower floor with bath. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Upstairs 2 bedroom with a bath. Great private courtyard to barbecue and entertainment. Close to all main highways and shopping centers.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
1801 SW 103rd Ave
1801 Southwest 103rd Avenue, University Park, FL
Great Location in Westchester Area. 4 beds/2 baths single story home with large yard and with room for boat or RV. Close to schools and FIU.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10340 NW 10th St
10340 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful House, Nice Community with security gate, good area school only to 10 minute to University FIU, master bedroom with private bathroom, dinning room, kitchen,family room, this house is very clear, club whit pool, tennis and child park,tenant
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11790 SW 18 ST
11790 SW 18th St, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
Very well kept apartment near to FIU, Nice open kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms like no others. Big Balcony for entertainment. This is a must see! Ready to move in. Easy to show!
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Costa Del Sol
1 Unit Available
3680 Estepona Ave
3680 Estepona Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful large unit in Costa Del Sol. Completely remodeled. Great schools! close to shopping and highways. 3/2.5 Bed. Gated Community, with great amenities
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Costa Del Sol
1 Unit Available
3607 Torremolinos Ave
3607 Torremolinos Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Exciting opportunity to live in Costa Del Sol. 3/2.5 Townhouse. Enjoy Golf views. Unit sits right behind tee #10 in Costa Del Sol Golf Course. Great location in the Doral area. Close to excellent schools, restaurants, shopping and highways.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11960 SW 18th Ter
11960 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom semi remodeled Townhouse. Large 2 Story, Corner unit located in the gated community of Les Chateaux at International Gardens in Miami. 1st floor tiled, 2nd floor carpet. Includes nice balcony.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
12226 SW 17 LN
12226 Southwest 17th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location, close to FIU and Turnpike exit on 8 St. Beautiful comunity across street from a park. Unit is located in the corner with a side entrance to the patio.
1 of 10
Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3050 NW 103rd Path
3050 North 103rd Path, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1 sqft
Beautiful contemporary townhouse located at Milan in Doral, 3 BR, 2 1/2 baths, recently painted. Great place to live for people who dream of an elegant home, centrally located and with a very dynamic and encouraging lifestyle.
