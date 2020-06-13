Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

370 Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
7920 SW 95th Ave
7920 Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools. No drive-thru traffic makes it ideal for kids and pets to play safely.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
6130 SW 114 Avenue
6130 SW 114th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1201 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the nicest gated communities in Kendall. Clay floors throughout the house and wood floors in the bedrooms with nicely updated bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
King Court
1 Unit Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8601 SW 94th St
8601 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM CONDO IN GALLOWOOD CONDO . WELL MAINTAINED. RENT INCLUDE WATER. ALL AMENITIES, FIRST FLOOR WITH PATIO, NEAR THE BAPTIST HOSPITAL, EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. NEAR HIGHWAYS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION!!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9511 SW 51st Ter
9511 Southwest 51st Terrace, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
10983 SW 69th Ter
10983 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Nice unit on the 1st floor. Fresh painted tiled living areas. New A/C Unit. Washer & Dryer inside the apartment. Private front & back patio areas. Community features 24/7 Security.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lago Mar
1 Unit Available
8015 SW 107th Ave
8015 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area. Conveniently located a few blocks away from The Palms at Town & Country, Publix supermarket, variety of restaurants, schools and major expressway and highways.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
10973 SW 70th Ter
10973 Southwest 70th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful and comfortable 3/2 Corner townhouse located in Snapper Creek. Nice fenced patio. Screened porch. Master bedroom upstairs with a big walking closet. Second bedroom upstairs and third bedroom with complete bathroom in the first floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7801 SW 88th Ter
7801 Southwest 88th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2560 sqft
A Spectacular Oasis awaits within the beautiful & secure community of Tara. This spacious 3/2.5 on over 6500 Sq. Ft. offers all the comforts of luxury living and entertaining. Featuring award-winning private fountains & pool, gazebo and BBQ.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
6801 SW 83 PL
6801 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath renovated corner lot home. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite tops and stainless steel appliances. It has a brick paver halve moon drive way with entrances from 68st and 83 pl.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7755 SW 85th Ct
7755 Southwest 85th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
Gorgeous 1/2 acre, cul-de-sac home in prime location. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining indoor and out. Features dramatic high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, large living areas, and marble master bathroom.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7074 SW 114th Pl
7074 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy watching the sun set over Snapper Village's lush green space right from your balcony.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
King Court
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 109th Ave
8600 Southwest 109th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath on 1st Floor, centrally located in a Quiet Kendall Gated Community that is nearby Turnpike, Major Highways, Shopping Malls , Restaurants , Baptist Hospital , MDCC, FIU, and excellent schools ! WATER AND HOT WATER IS
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sunset, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sunset renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

