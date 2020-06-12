/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
36 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1131 sqft
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
731 FIRST STREET
731 1st Street, Orange City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Orange City home on a dead end street. As you enter the home you see a large open living/dining room and kitchen. There are terrazzo floors through out. Ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a carport with a large storage/work shop room.
Results within 1 mile of Orange City
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
721 Arlene
721 Arlene Drive, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and well distributed residence. Ample and illuminated living room. Formal Dining room. Very spacious kitchen with casual dine space. Access to garage from kitchen. Access to Florida room from dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Orange City
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
130 Jasmine Woods Ct #12A
130 Jasmine Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona - Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona Lakeside Condos. Available now. Close to I-4. Swimming pool and tennis court access. Walking distance to Publix, and other shopping.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A
190 Hickory Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
2 bed 2 bath condo - This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath 1st floor condo.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
802 CARLYLE LANE
802 Carlyle Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Victoria Park. Downstairs has a large den that could be used as a guest room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
208 West Chancery Lane (PL)
208 West Chancery Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1409 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a den/office and inside utility room located in Victoria Park! This home has a fenced in back yard, back porch and rear entry 2 car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B
706 East Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
979 sqft
HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Age Restricted 55+ Beverly Villas Community - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath single level condo available immediately at Beverly Villas, a well maintained, AGE RESTRICTED, 55+ community.
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lake Marie Estates
1 Unit Available
45 HYDRANGEA LANE
45 Hydrangea Lane, DeBary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
1/2 of a duplex with a one car garage. Walk to shopping and bus line. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath has an open Kitchen/dining and living room area. There are updated tile floors throughout. There is a Florida room off the back bedroom and garage.
Results within 10 miles of Orange City
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1077 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1177 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
16 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
Savannah Park
14 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Retreat View Cir
2650 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 beds 2.5 baths 1,203 sqft townhome for rent. - Property Id: 293284 Nice 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2030 Keyes Lane
2030 Keyes Lane, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1241 sqft
2Bd 2Bth Single Level Single Family Rental home with Bonus Florida Room! Fenced in Back yard! Pets Ok ! - Location, Location, Location.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse in Chase Grove Townhomes - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Gated Townhome Community in Lake Mary! Come see this 2 story townhome with open floor plan...
