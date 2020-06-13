Apartment List
FL
/
oak ridge
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020

216 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6112 Brookgreen Avenue
6112 Brookgreen Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1200 sqft
6112 Brookgreen Avenue Available 07/10/20 3/1 House w/ 1-Car Garage near Millenia Mall - Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with tile flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Millenia
24 Units Available
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
3 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
4 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
Americana
11 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
16 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Park Central
8 Units Available
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$770
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
942 sqft
Relax and breathe deep in the shade of the palms at Palmetto at East Mil. Delightful brand-new upgraded interiors with Floridian flare surround your every day experience.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Park Central
36 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Millenia
21 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Americana
9 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Millenia
11 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Park Central
10 Units Available
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4719 S Rio Grande Ave Orange
4719 Rio Grande Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1008 sqft
2/1 LAKEFRONT in Orlando / Remodeled and Ready - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying Quaint 1100 Square Ft 2 Bed 1 Bath on a secluded lakefront lot on Lake Tyner in Orlando.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Central
1 Unit Available
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
2213 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
605 sqft
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 Available 06/15/20 1/1 Condo In Gated Community Of The Belmont At Park Central - 1-bedroom, 1-bath ground floor unit with 605 total square feet in The Belmont at Park Central, a guard gated community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
4740 Walden Circle Unit #32
4740 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) Come View This Amazing 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Central
1 Unit Available
5040 Park Central Drive
5040 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
874 sqft
Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
4920 Luge Lane
4920 Luge Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
4920 Luge Lane Available 07/10/20 MOVE in JULY 2020!! Welcome home!! Nice 3 X 2.5 with tile flooring throughout first floor as well as convenient half bath!! - Rent: $1,695 Deposit: $1,695 Welcome home!! Nice 3 X 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Americana
1 Unit Available
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #199
1972 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
864 sqft
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #199 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE for a June 26th move in! Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with split bedrooms, open floor plan, washer and dryer

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Americana
1 Unit Available
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33
1916 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 Available 08/28/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th! Won't last long...

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3735 Conroy Road #2211
3735 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1174 sqft
Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Millenia at Mosaic - Beautiful upgraded 2/2 Condo located in the 24-hour manned gated Mosaic at Millenia. This unit is located on the ground floor with a beeautiful private garden and a large covered porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oak Ridge, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oak Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

