2 bedroom apartments
165 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL
Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under
1 Unit Available
2360 N Tropical
2360 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
665 sqft
Cute two bedroom/one bath in a great central Merritt Island location. Updated kitchen, tile and new paint throughout. End unit in a quadplex in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches!
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.
1 Unit Available
255 Spring Drive
255 Spring Drive, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
UPDATED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Summer Place! Perfect location, right next to 528 for a short ride to the beach! Community pool in the complex. Washer & Dryer with the unit.
Rose Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
95 Lucas Road
95 Lucas Road, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex located right off Courtenay Parkway. Tile throughout, New cabinets and baseboards installed in 2018. Lots of cabinet space! Plenty of space in the big eat in kitchen. Duplex has a Washer and Dryer hookup inside unit.
1 Unit Available
1 Artemis Boulevard
1 Artemis Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
Merritt Island Living! Two bedroom two bath duplex with canal access! Recently updated including exterior and interior paint. vinyl wood flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.
Results within 1 mile of Merritt Island
Harbour Villa
1 Unit Available
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
3019 Sea Gate Circle
3019 Sea Gate Cir, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Nice duplex with two bedrooms, two baths and a one car garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets with tiled counter tops, tiled and laminate wood floors, updated bath vanities, painted in designer colors. Large lot with fenced yard and beautiful oak trees.
Lyme Bay
1 Unit Available
521 Summerset Court
521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast
1 Unit Available
2183 Highland Avenue
2183 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a private patio and detached 1 car garage. Hookups for washer and dryer in large utility room off of kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and new living room flooring.
1 Unit Available
3077 Sea Gate Circle
3077 Sea Gate Cir, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1044 sqft
Attention SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Nasa workers relocating to the area. Don't miss this spectacular rental.
Flamingo Heights
1 Unit Available
103 Dudley Drive
103 Dudley Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Charming home in perfect location. Just south of picturesque Cocoa Village and a block from the Indian River. Close to shopping, dining, beaches, and so much more. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Merritt Island
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
$
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
$
James Landing
32 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
$
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
$
32 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
