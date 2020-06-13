Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

131 Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4140 Steamboat BEND E
4140 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. Rental available for Jan-April 2019. Owners have recently put in band new furniture. Condo offers under the building parking a huge plus and convenience.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5260 S Landings DR
5260 South Landings Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally updated condo ready to move right in. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite and kit cabinets, new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Huge terrace, large walk in closets makes this a great find.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503
4019 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit on the River is simply fabulous, Enjoy the wonderful view from your fifth floor balcony with beautiful waterfront views. This condo offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, inside laundry room, covered parking and a community pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4235 SE 20th PL
4235 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Vacation at it's finest! Come and enjoy beautiful views and tranquility of this hidden oasis. Located near Jaycee Park, Cape Coral nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13751 Julias WAY
13751 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1347 sqft
This 2/2 with den and detached 1 car garage sits in a newer development right off of McGregor but far enough back you do not hear any traffic.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1447 Thistledown WAY
1447 Thistledown Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1908 sqft
Rarely available, gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13391 Fox Chapel Ct
13391 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
South Fort Myers Condo - Property Id: 252484 Close to shopping including Publix and Bell Tower. Recently remodeled, new flooring, washer/dryer, and large screened patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4
1462 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1725 sqft
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 Available 06/14/20 The Hamlet *Coming Soon* - **Special Pre-Leasing Application Discount- Call Office for Details!** Park like community of The Hamlet, now offers this 2 story townhome! It is perfect in every way.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5305 Summerlin RD
5305 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony. Mystic gardens also has a tennis court, swimming pool, coin operated washer and dryer and secured front gate.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1
5214 Cedarbend Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1236 sqft
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend available early November! Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
Results within 5 miles of McGregor
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
47 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in McGregor, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for McGregor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

