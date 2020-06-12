/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM
275 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
8521 Oakshade Cir. #414
8521 Oakshade Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Two bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in south Ft. Myers - Come view this beautiful Mediterranean style home in the community of Oaks at Whiskey Creek. Located in the heart of Ft.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4289 Island CIR
4289 Island Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
CALOOSA BAYVIEW...Remember Location, Location, Location!!! Available June - December 2020. This is a beautful waterfront villa with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs is a spacious living area, large kitchen, half bath and laundry room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
1044 El Mar AVE
1044 El Mar Avenue, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Grab this one up quick! Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Florida room and large backyard. Great Location in the McGregor Corridor. Close to grocery stores, retail stores and close to Schools, Dining, and downtown Entertainment.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4120 Steamboat BEND E
4120 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Last minute cancellation!!!!!!! Rent this one and save $1000! Available for April 2020 ONLY
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5959 Winkler RD
5959 Winkler Road, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1117 sqft
You have found your place in PARADISE!Available for Jan-April 2021 for $3000 + 11.5% sales tax. Exit cleaning fee and application fees apply.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
12498 Riverside DR
12498 Riverside Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fully furnished - Turn Key Condo Association Rental requirement 3 month Minimum Very spacious furnished 1st floor unit in Riverside Beach Condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, breathtaking views of the sunsets over the Caloosahatchee River. Very secluded.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4414 Spanker CT
4414 Spanker Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Open 2 plus a den condo with lots of great and amazing updates- updated baths and kitchen. Owner has modified this condo to provide a fabulous entertaining space with wet bar. Large lanai to sit and relax with eastern exposure.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5652 Eichen CIR E
5652 Eichen Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME, SUPER CLEAN READY FOR OCCUPANCY off Historical McGregor boulevard. EXCELLENT LOCATION Close to beaches, Sanibel. Cape Coral,Schools , Shopping, Theatres, Hospitals. 117 X 100 lot size per property appraiser's office.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4417 Spanker CT
4417 Spanker Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. JAN still available! Updated 2/2 corner condo with lake and pool/cabana views. This condo is conveniently located to clubhouse, bocce,fitness, pickelball and tennis, lap pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5260 S Landings DR
5260 South Landings Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
Totally updated condo ready to move right in. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite and kit cabinets, new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Huge terrace, large walk in closets makes this a great find.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4210 Steamboat BEND
4210 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Opportunity to rent in a fabulous established active community called the Landings. Offering pickle ball, bocce, 13 har-tru tennis courts, 18 executive golf course and 192 slip marina with boat rental capabilities.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4140 Steamboat BEND E
4140 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. Rental available for Jan-April 2019. Owners have recently put in band new furniture. Condo offers under the building parking a huge plus and convenience.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4586 Trawler CT
4586 Trawler Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
One of a kind! This updated totally renovated 2 + den/2 condo offers split floor plan.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1237 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304
5323 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1018 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH - Newly, beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath condo! All new appliances, vinyl wood-look flooring, granite countertops, and renovated bathrooms! Mystic gardens has many attractive amenities including a community pool,
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13391 Fox Chapel Ct
13391 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
South Fort Myers Condo - Property Id: 252484 Close to shopping including Publix and Bell Tower. Recently remodeled, new flooring, washer/dryer, and large screened patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet neighborhood.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1412 Park Shore Circle, 4
1412 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1194 sqft
Hamlet - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath seasonal/short term villa in the Hamlet community! Walking into the foyer you will be greeted with soft colored, freshly painted walls, and brand new tile.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9748 Foxglove CIR
9748 Foxglove Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
AVAILABLE JUNE 1. Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with living room and family room plus oversized lanai and fenced backyard. Couple of minutes walk to community pool with beautiful lake view. Immaculate and ready for you to move in.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
14537 Abaco Lakes DR
14537 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
This unit is rented for Season 2020 Available for May 2019-December 2019 short term rental at Off- Season rate. This is a great unit in the popular Lucaya community- right off of McGregor- about 5 miles from the North end of Fort Myers Beach.
