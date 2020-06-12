/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Key West, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
626 Olivia Street
626 Olivia Street, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Olivia House - Property Id: 295986 Old Town Beautiful Conch House Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295986 Property Id 295986 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841461)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29 Whistling Duck Lane
29 Whisling Duck Lane, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1060 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this three-bedroom 2 -bath town home has a terrific location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3930 S Roosevelt Blvd
3930 Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Condo in Key West - Property Id: 85320 New appliances, carpet and paint. 3 covered assigned parking spots. First, last and security deposit required. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Golf Club Drive
205 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
6 MONTH RENTAL! Beautifully Furnished 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in the Sanctuary of the Key West Golf Community - This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the exclusive Sanctuary of the Golf Course community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
714-10 Olivia Street
714 Olivia St, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1338 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Old Town! - Enjoy living in the heart of Old Town Key West. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, shops, museums and attractions and world famous Duval Street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Southard St, Upstairs
1009 Southard Street, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1440 sqft
Old Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Upstairs - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located in the heart of downtown. This unit is located upstairs with a private entry on the left of the house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2635 Gulfview Drive
2635 Gulfview Drive, Key West, FL
2635 Gulfview Drive Available 07/13/20 Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with Pool and Open Water Views - This beautiful and spacious home has it all.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
6 Kingfisher
6 Kingfisher Lane, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1240 sqft
6 Kingfisher Available 04/16/20 6 MONTH Rental - Picture Perfect 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home At Key West Golf Club - Available now through mid-October. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single-family home is located in the Key West Golf Club Community.
Results within 5 miles of Key West
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
314 Avenue D
314 Avenue D, Big Coppitt Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1431 sqft
Elevated 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home with huge yard! The spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space overlooks the living and dining area, perfect for entertaining! Hallway bathroom is conveniently located near the two hallway bedrooms, separated by linen
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3 Del Mar BLVD
3 Del Mar Boulevard, Big Coppitt Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
Fully Furnished. 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family home. On the water. Boat ramp close by and plenty of storage for the boats and a car under the house. Pet Friendly. Open Kitchen and Living room, Balcony off the Living room.