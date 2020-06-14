Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7066 Fisher Island Dr
7066 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2532 Fisher Island Dr
2532 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
This magnificent Bayside Village semi furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bath condo offers breathtaking views of the Fisher Island marina, golf and Miami Beach.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2422 Fisher Island Dr
2422 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
This lovely Bayside Village 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath rental unit has gorgeous SW views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Available for long term rental.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19123 Fisher Island Dr
19123 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS SEASIDE VILLAGE UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
551 Michigan Ave #122
551 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
504 sqft
fully remodeled 1 bedroom /1 bathroom, hardwood floor, stainless appliances, facing the garden on Michigan Avenue.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4
636 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Quiet complex in the heart of South Beach. This Modern one bedroom/one bath has washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood floors, central A/C. Street Parking. Asking Price:$1,600 per month. 12 Months rent only.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1001 7th St
1001 7th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful studio in the heart of South Beach, ideally located on the 7th st. Walking distance to convenience and grocery stores, beaches and parks. Assigned parking space. Features wood floor, walking closet, electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
660 Lenox Ave
660 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Great unit in the heart of South Beach featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, about 950 SF living area, central A/C, impact windows, street parking but there is a common parking space in the building on a first come first serve

1 of 29

Last updated May 10 at 10:46pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
605 Euclid Ave
605 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
430 sqft
Beautiful sun-drenched apartment in the heart of South Beach's Art Deco District. Brand new kitchen with white quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hard wood floors through out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
631 Euclid Ave
631 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 25TH, CAN BE EASILY SHOWN. BEAUTIFUL SOPHISTICATED FURNISHED UNIT IN CHARMING ART DECO BUILDING IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH! 2ND FLOOR COZY CORNER UNIT FULLY EQUIPPED WITH WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
731 6th St
731 6th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,800
Corner studio apartment with a lots of windows and natural light is offered at art deco style Moulin Rouge Condo in the heart of South Beach. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom, wood floors, central a/c, washer and drier in the unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
631 Jefferson Ave
631 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
690 sqft
You cannot miss this opportunity: 1 Bedroom unit in South Beach in a perfect location, great price, individually gated, over sized parking space included, secured building w/fence & elevator.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
636 Michigan Ave
636 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
A beautiful one bedroom / one bathroom apartment in the heart of South Beach. Just steps from the ocean, grocery stores, and the coveted South-of-Fifth neighborhood. The unit has a washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood floors and a nice living rooms space.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
800 S Pointe Dr
800 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
HAUTE DESIGNER LUIS BUSTAMANTE DELIVERS THIS STUNNING RESIDENCE IN ORGANIC HUES OF NEUTRAL BEIGES & CREAMS AT APOGEE ~ SOUTH OF 5TH STREET'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS! Turnkey with Italian Furnishings throughout this 4,154 interior sq ft 4 Bedroom
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
West Avenue
33 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,409
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brickell
86 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,710
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 4 at 05:39pm
$
Miami Central Business District
5 Units Available
The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature stylish kitchens with breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer and high-efficiency AC/heat. Community has a huge roof deck, hotel-style lobby and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Little Havana
18 Units Available
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
994 sqft
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fisher Island, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fisher Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

