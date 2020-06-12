/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Englewood, FL
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1494 Janet Place
1494 Janet Place, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1744 sqft
SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE: We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Section 69
1 Unit Available
6110 RONDA STREET
6110 Ronda Street, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1423 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new, Englewood, FL 3bed/2bath home on a large corner lot for rent. Just one year old. Top grade finishes. Tile floor throughout. Ready to go to an extremely well-qualified tenant that will give it the love and respect it deserves.
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
27432 JANZEN COURT
27432 Janzen Ct, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1845 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Live in this beautiful Sand Castle Villa! This tastefully upgraded Home is ready for it's first resident.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Englewood Isles
1 Unit Available
40 WINDSOR DRIVE
40 Windsor Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Available 6/1 - You will not be disappointed with this ultimate waterfront rental home in tropical paradise! Boat and fish from your own back yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Englewood Isles
1 Unit Available
371 EDEN DRIVE
371 Eden Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2511 sqft
Available 2021 Season- Luxury lake view vacation home in desirable Englewood Isles. Solar heated pool with room to spread out in three bedrooms, family room, great room open concept with gourmet kitchen and outdoor pool bar.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1190 LAMPP DRIVE
1190 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Reduced 3/2 Seasonal rental available. Florida cottage vacation home. Immaculate and close to beaches shops and dinning. Tranquil views of Ainger creek from large back, screened in lanai.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
480 S MCCALL ROAD
480 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1665 MEADOW LARK LANE
1665 Meadowlark Ln, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10313 HEBBLEWHITE COURT
10313 Hebbewhite Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1559 sqft
An outstanding home with 3 bedrooms (one set up as a den with a Murphy bed.). All new appliances. Spacious kitchen, formal dining room, large living room, patio and lanai. Newly furnished and equipped.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5050 N Beach Rd #301
5050 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2525 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota key! - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota Key! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath top floor Condo provides Water Views and all the comforts of Florida
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26632 Raphis Royale Blvd
26632 Raphis Royale Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2310 sqft
Gorgeous pool home in Boca Royale - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY IN THE OFF-SEASON 2020 Available March 19th, 2020 Boca Royale Golf and Country club immaculate luxury home available to rent, tastefully furnished with everything you need, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8335 MANASOTA KEY ROAD
8335 Manasota Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1206 sqft
Perfectly secluded getaway with the calming waters of the Gulf of Mexico to your immediate front and the boating waters of the Bay to your rear. Camouflaged by nature and on a private lane, this home offers it’s guests peace and tranquility.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9254 GULFSTREAM BOULEVARD
9254 Gulfstream Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1964 sqft
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2019 & JANUARY 2020! Rented February 1 through March 31, 2020. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,900.00/month and $900.00/week.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE
9400 New Martinsville Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1879 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Not Available April 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week. Lovely East Englewood home.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2795 N BEACH ROAD
2795 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1529 sqft
Less than .5 mile stroll to the warm sand and blue waters of Englewood Beach, this Manasota Key home provides the perfect backdrop for your escape to paradise.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2690 N BEACH
2690 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2905 sqft
The Ultimate Beach Front LUXURY DREAM Vacation Rental is waiting for you! MANASOTA KEY is a charming off the beaten path barrier island located in S.W. Florida nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. North Beach Rd-a two lane road runs N.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2700 N BEACH ROAD
2700 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1311 sqft
AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3603 Gillot Boulevard
3603 Gillot Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1612 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8905 Excelsior Loop
8905 Excelsior Loop, Sarasota County, FL
Single family home with private fenced yard in the Gated Community of Rapalo - Heated Community Pool! - Beautiful - like new unfurnished home perfectly situated only minutes to Manasota beach and a short drive to Historic Downtown Venice and
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11053 Oceanspray Blvd
11053 Oceanspray Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
*Annual* Amazing,spacious 4 bedroom,with 4 car garage & Large fenced yard! - Amazing home! 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, 4 car garage & sits on 2 lots.
Similar Pages
Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnglewood 3 BedroomsEnglewood Apartments with Balcony
Englewood Apartments with GarageEnglewood Apartments with GymEnglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnglewood Apartments with ParkingEnglewood Apartments with Pool