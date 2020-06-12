/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
118 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Englewood, FL
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 07/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: July through December 2020 RENTED: April-June 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1231 WILSON DRIVE
1231 Wilson Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Great in-town location in May Terrace. Living room/dining room combination, split bedroom plan sliding glass doors to large Florida room plus a screened lanai.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1120 LAMPP DRIVE
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1108 sqft
Relaxing Getaway Home with Outstanding views right out your backdoor. This home is located on a beautiful canal that has Gulf Access.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
867 E 6TH STREET
867 East 6th Street, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1236 sqft
Annual Rental Available now. 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom and 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, furnished or unfurnished, immaculately kept for $1325.00 per month. Close to shopping,schools and beaches.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2275 S MCCALL ROAD
2275 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 with carport on !st floor condo located in Englewood. Available for Season 2018.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
164 VIA MADONNA
164 Via Madonna, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Enjoy boating and relaxing along the water with your boat or just lounging on the back screened patio to watch our fantastic sunsets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Englewood Gardens North
1 Unit Available
1175 BAYSHORE DRIVE
1175 Bayshore Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
Imagine waking up to the views of Lemon Bay in the backyard and then celebrating the end of the day with a front row seat to a spectacular sunset! You don't have to imagine any more.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
9426 Tacoma Ave,
9426 Tacoma Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Brand New Duplex Rental Available - Property Id: 281598 Brand new duplex available to rent 06/01/2020. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2950 N BEACH ROAD
2950 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1173 sqft
DIRECT GULF FRONT *** BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS FROM YOUR LANAI *** BOATERS DREAM *** UPDATED *** Come live the Island Life Style at Tamarind Gulf & Bay. Boaters enjoy the beautiful crystal blue waters of the Gulf on Mexico with World Class Fishing.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9522 ACE ROAD
9522 Ace Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
cute 3 bed 2 bath duplex 1065 sq. ft. screened porch and open floor plan. washer and dry hook up in unit. Many newer upgrades such as; roof, gutters, and downspouts. Lawn Maintenance Included
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
26874 WEISKOPF DRIVE
26874 Weiskopf Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1914 sqft
Make an appointment to see this almost brand new home in the gated golf community of Boca Royale . It features a Split Floor Plan with two bedrooms plus a den. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast area, and center island.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE
1300 Holiday Drive, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Vacation rental or Annual Rental steps from multiple beaches, Public beach access at Beachcomber lane just before Holiday Dr. great fishing, kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, boating & beautiful sunsets. Quiet dead-end street with little traffic.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7426 CLEARWATER STREET
7426 Clearwater Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021. Available April 1 - December 31 2020. East Englewood location and within a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom home has it all for your winter or monthly stays.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
2535 10TH STREET
2535 10th Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2955 N BEACH ROAD
2955 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1329 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SMMER RENTALS 2020*** 2 WEEK MINIMUM***DON'T MISS OUT*** Beautiful BEACH on the GULF OF MEXICO*** Choose from 26 BOAT SLIPS on LEMON BAY** Rare opportunity to rent a 3rd-floor Tamarind UPDATED unit in an elevator building with a
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4401 LENOX BOULEVARD
4401 Lenox Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1542 sqft
LAKEVIEW AND JUST STEPS TO THE CLUBHOUSE AND HEATED POOL. 2BR / 2BA with a den and 2 Car Garage Paired Villa is ready for you. Open floor plan kitchen w/Granite Counters overlooks the dining area & family room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate
1 of 44
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.
1 of 44
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.
