3 bedroom apartments
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DeBary, FL
Debary Plantation
563 Newhall Lane
563 Newhall Lane, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2196 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/3BA Home in Debary with Courtyard! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,195 square foot home located in the heart of Debary. Upon entry through the front door, you'll be greeted by a spacious, screened in courtyard area.
175 ANCONA AVENUE
175 Ancona Avenue, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right.
Deltona Lakes
688 Whitemarsh Ave
688 Whitemarsh Avenue, Deltona, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom Deltona - Property Id: 206501 Beautiful property at a great location in Deltona.
870 Regatta Bay Dr., Bldg. 4, Unit 202
870 Regatta Bay Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Condo in gated Community - Welcome!! This 3/2 2nd floor condo in a gated community with a community pool and a play ground! Granite counter tops, open dining/living area with split floor plan.
850 Enterprise Cove, Unit 204
850 Enterprise Cove Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
3 bed 2 bath condo - This property is on the 2nd floor and located in a gated community. There is interior laundry and a community pool. The appliances are stainless and counter tops are granite. It has a split floor plan.
630 FAWN RIDGE DRIVE
630 Fawn Ridge Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1899 sqft
630 Fawn Ridge Drive. Well Maintained Gorgeous Single Family Home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus office/den with a 2 car garage. Stainless appliance in kitchen with a gas range.
Results within 5 miles of DeBary
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
299 Brightview Drive
299 Brightview Drive, Seminole County, FL
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT in Lake Mary! Convenient location - easy access to 417! Come see it today! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE
2474 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
Sanford - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms - $1,295.00 - 3/1.
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE
1151 Peralta Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1687 sqft
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE Available 08/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.
Deltona Lakes
617 Callaghan St
617 Callaghan Street, Deltona, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom house in Deltona - This 4 bedroom house has been freshly painted and there is new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Both bathroom showers have been updated recently with beautiful tile.
Preserve at Lake Monroe
117 Wilson Bay Ct
117 Wilson Bay Ct, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1552 sqft
FABULOUS 3/2 HOME IN THE PRESERVE AT LAKE MONROE/SALT WATER POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED!! - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home that features luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and updated washer/dryer in the
Arbor Ridge
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
115 Broadarrow Place
115 Broadarrow Place, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
115 Broadarrow Place Available 06/15/20 Lovely 3BD/2BA Sanford Home with Fenced Backyard! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,158 sq ft, single family home for rent in Sanford! This open floor plan with it's vaulted ceilings flows
1301 Tadsworth Ter
1301 Tadsworth Terrace, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2482 sqft
Lake Mary - Heathrow 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home Office - Coming Soon Heathrow/Lake Mary 3 Bedroom 3 full Baths + Office Pool Home - We are getting it ready now - Welcome home to this single story property which backs to a large tranquil lake in
5135 Hawkstone Dr
5135 Hawkstone Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1687 sqft
3 bdrm townhouse with 1 car garage - GATED DUNWOODY IN HIGHLY DESIRED AREA OF SANFORD! Close to I4, 417, Seminole Mall, restaurants and more! This is a great townhouse that has been freshly painted, new carpet, garden tub/shower in master,
570 Swan Range Road
570 Swan Range Road, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1607 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,607 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Deltona Lakes
1627 Pendleton Street
1627 Pendleton Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1056 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,056 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
146 Brushcreek Drive
146 Brushcreek Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1240 sqft
146 Brushcreek Drive Available 08/05/20 AMAZING 3 Bed 2.5 Bath For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.
1833 Cherry Ridge Drive
1833 Cherry Ridge Drive, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1902 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL community of Heathrow, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Living area features an open floor plan with direct access to the pool.
