Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

130 Apartments for rent in Cortez, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9422 ANDOVER CIRCLE
9422 Andover Circle, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1242 sqft
Ground level furnished villa with glassed in patio and extra storage on carport. Clubhouse, pool, tennis conveniently located right outside the back door. Community offers numerous activities daily. Public beaches approximately 5 miles away.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
3833 117TH STREET W
3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1245 sqft
Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9211 43RD TERRACE W
9211 43rd Terrace West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3766 sqft
You don't want to miss this rental! Large open concept town home located in the private gated community in The Villas of Rinacita. 3 BR/3 1/2 BA. Guest suite on the first floor with a full bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Cortez

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,885
3055 sqft
Impressive Two-STORY 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath West Bradenton Home! This home is ready for you! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bradenton Beach
1 Unit Available
115 3RD STREET S
115 3rd Street South, Bradenton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1009 sqft
This property Commercially zoned is diagonal Bridge Tender & Dockside Bar, across from the New Bridge Street Mall & Daiquiri Deck.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1277 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Bradenton Beach
1 Unit Available
108 N 9th St
108 9th Street North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
Watch the sunset daily! Refreshed airy beach studio apartments with lovely porches and just across the street from the beach, bars and great restaurants. Apartments have been repainted inside and out and are refreshed for a nice beach hideaway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.
Results within 5 miles of Cortez
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$961
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
690 BROADWAY STREET
690 Broadway Street, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1231 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a rare find in the heart of Longboat Key Village. Walk to beach and only steps from the boat ramp and the new Shore Restaurant. This is Old Florida Beach living at it's best.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3010 25th St W
3010 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3010 25th St W in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cortez, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cortez renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

