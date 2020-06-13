Apartment List
/
FL
/
bellview
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Bellview, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Logan Place
1 Unit Available
3401 Wasatch Range Loop
3401 Wasatch Range Loop, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
3401 Wasatch Range Loop Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful Brick home located in Logan Place Subdivision Close Navy Federal, Saufley Field, I-10, schools, and more! Over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3016 Brigantine Drive
3016 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3016 Brigantine Drive Available 06/15/20 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Amelia Place
1 Unit Available
3312 LINGER CT
3312 Linger Court, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Fabulous home located in Amelia Place Subdivision *** INTERIOR FEATURES: large Living Room with high ceilings ~ Kitchen is fully equipped and includes a Breakfast Nook ~ Spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet ~ Master Bathroom with Double

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Myrtle Grove West
1 Unit Available
7116 PEARSON RD
7116 Pearson Rd, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$765
962 sqft
2/2 Second Floor Apartment~ Off Fairfield, Close to Mobile Hwy. Over 900 sq.ft. of living space with open floor plan. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are included in the rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
8005 CAYENNE WAY
8005 Cayenne Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA brick home with a 2-car garage located just minutes away from NAS and Corry Station.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Floridian
1 Unit Available
6462 SARASOTA ST
6462 Sarasota Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2413 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath executive brick home with close to 2,500 square feet and a 2 car garage. You'll love the split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other side.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3014 GODWIN LN
3014 Godwin Lane, Bellview, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2008 sqft
Beautiful Brick home in the Oakwood Subdivision!! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Spacious living room with a fireplace for ambiance or cozy winter nights. Large inside laundry room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5205 CHARBAR DR
5205 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Nice apartment located off Mobile Hwy between Massachusetts and Michigan Ave. This 2 bed 1 bath property features a large living area that opens to dining space. The spacious galley kitchen offers plenty of room for cooking and storage plus a pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
3090 CREOLE WAY
3090 Creole Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1956 sqft
Beautiful brick home in Bayou Place Subdivision off Blue Angel Pkwy~ Convenient to Naval Air Station & Corry Station! Over 1900 square feet in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom , 2 Car garage home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4609 SAUFLEY FIELD RD
4609 Saufley Field Road, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
768 sqft
Fall in love with this cute 2BD/1BA duplex. New flooring, paint and counter-tops have been installed throughout the home. This property has a gated backyard perfect for enjoying fresh air. This home is not pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Bellview

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
924 MICHIGAN AVE
924 West Michigan Avenue, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1388 sqft
This quaint, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits conveniently near restaurants, shopping, and is only minutes from downtown Pensacola. Perfect commute to NAS and not far from beautiful beaches.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Crystal Creek
1 Unit Available
7207 TANNEHILL DR
7207 Tannehill Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
Split, Open Floor Plan In Crystal Creek Subdivision 1 Pet allowed upon approval under 25lbs. $300 non refundable pet fee. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, large open kitchen, large laundry room with washer dryer included.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
6103 E SHORE DR
6103 East Shore Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious townhouse with New Orleans Style Courtyard in Central Pensacola off Michigan Ave. Located about 15 minutes to Cordova Mall area, PSC & PCC, Hospitals, fairgrounds, and NAS Pensacola.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tillman Cove
1 Unit Available
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.
Results within 5 miles of Bellview
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
702 Lynch Street
702 Lynch St, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
This 2 bdrm, 1 bath unit is located on a shaded lot in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features an open kitchen and living area. Washer /dryer hookups, small back patio and vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
263 S E ST
263 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1537 sqft
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old .

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
31 E BURGESS RD
31 East Burgess Road, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$730
1100 sqft
great location close to malls and schools owner pays water and trash. Inside laundry and over patio as well.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bellview, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bellview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Bellview 2 BedroomsBellview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellview 3 BedroomsBellview Accessible Apartments
Bellview Apartments with BalconyBellview Apartments with GarageBellview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBellview Apartments with Parking
Bellview Apartments with Washer-DryerBellview Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College