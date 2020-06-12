/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:28 PM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellview, FL
Santa Monica
1 Unit Available
7130 Balboa Drive
7130 Balboa Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
7130 Balboa Dr - Property Id: 81082 This is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Close to NAS Pensacola. Freshly painted, New flooring throughout entire home, and ready for move in immediately.
Logan Place
1 Unit Available
3401 Wasatch Range Loop
3401 Wasatch Range Loop, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
3401 Wasatch Range Loop Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful Brick home located in Logan Place Subdivision Close Navy Federal, Saufley Field, I-10, schools, and more! Over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage.
Amelia Place
1 Unit Available
3312 LINGER CT
3312 Linger Court, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Fabulous home located in Amelia Place Subdivision *** INTERIOR FEATURES: large Living Room with high ceilings ~ Kitchen is fully equipped and includes a Breakfast Nook ~ Spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet ~ Master Bathroom with Double
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
8005 CAYENNE WAY
8005 Cayenne Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA brick home with a 2-car garage located just minutes away from NAS and Corry Station.
Floridian
1 Unit Available
6462 SARASOTA ST
6462 Sarasota Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2413 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath executive brick home with close to 2,500 square feet and a 2 car garage. You'll love the split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other side.
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3014 GODWIN LN
3014 Godwin Lane, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2008 sqft
Beautiful Brick home in the Oakwood Subdivision!! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Spacious living room with a fireplace for ambiance or cozy winter nights. Large inside laundry room.
Hidden Springs
1 Unit Available
2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR
2855 Hidden Springs Cir, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath off Blue Angel Hwy. and Muldoon Rd. This property has over 1,000 sq.ft. of living space.
Pensacola Heights
1 Unit Available
6111 NASHVILLE AVE
6111 Nashville Avenue, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
Great Home on Large Corner Lot!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with Ceiling Fan ~ Fully Equipped Eat In Kitchen ~ 2 bedrooms with beautiful original Wood Floors ~ Bonus Room could be used as an office or small 4th bedroom ~ Guest Bathroom
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
3090 CREOLE WAY
3090 Creole Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1956 sqft
Beautiful brick home in Bayou Place Subdivision off Blue Angel Pkwy~ Convenient to Naval Air Station & Corry Station! Over 1900 square feet in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom , 2 Car garage home.
Results within 1 mile of Bellview
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.
Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
916 TWINBROOK AVE
916 Twinbrook Avenue, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home, close to malls and hospitals. Located in Crescent Lake neighborhood in central Pensacola. Home Features family room, dining/kitchen. Kitchen/dining area and bathroom have tile floors.
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
924 MICHIGAN AVE
924 West Michigan Avenue, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1388 sqft
This quaint, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits conveniently near restaurants, shopping, and is only minutes from downtown Pensacola. Perfect commute to NAS and not far from beautiful beaches.
Crystal Creek
1 Unit Available
7207 TANNEHILL DR
7207 Tannehill Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
Split, Open Floor Plan In Crystal Creek Subdivision 1 Pet allowed upon approval under 25lbs. $300 non refundable pet fee. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, large open kitchen, large laundry room with washer dryer included.
The Cottages at Marcus Lake
1 Unit Available
4004 EMBERS LANDING
4004 Embers Landing, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1770 sqft
Lovely pet-friendly home located in the Cottages at Marcus Lakes HOA. This home features an open living room with a cozy, decorative gas fireplace! It also has an eat-in kitchen with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher.
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1104 REVERE DR
1104 Revere Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1227 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy.
Tillman Cove
1 Unit Available
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
157 W. Garfield Drive
157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash.
Results within 5 miles of Bellview
Verified
8 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Verified
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Coral Creek Two
1 Unit Available
1930 CORAL ISLAND RD
1930 Coral Island Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
Beautifully updated home in Coral Creek Subdivision. Open floor-plan is great for entertaining and updated kitchen with granite counter-tops has all stainless steel appliances.
Corry Heights
1 Unit Available
15 LIEUTENANT DR
15 Lieutenant Street, West Pensacola, FL
This cottage near NAS and Corry Station has the charm and history of Pensacola with great updates! Come home to beautiful hardwood floors, a great floor plan that includes a spacious extension, updated lighting and a fenced in back yard! Close to
