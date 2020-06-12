/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Naugatuck, CT
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
111 Wooster Street
111 Wooster Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1201 sqft
Two bedroom condo with additional living space in basement now available in quiet, secluded & sought after condo complex in Naugatuck.
Results within 1 mile of Naugatuck
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
925 Oronoke Road
925 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Well maintained end unit town home for rent! Spacious 2 bed 1 1/2 baths with fully finished basement. 1 car garage attached with additional parking space. Great location, within walking distance to parks,highways, restaurants & shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Naugatuck
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pierpont Road
1 Unit Available
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1042 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse, 1 1/2 baths, newer carpets, hardwood, stainless steel appliances, cair, and garage. Deck overlooking woods, great views, convenient to I-84
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
East Farm
1 Unit Available
67 Diane Terrace
67 Diane Terrace, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1406 sqft
Beautiful unit totally refurbished hardwood floors, finished family room. Small complex on a dead end street. Stainless steel appliance. Credit and background check needed. Two months security. No pets and no smoking.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodtick Road
1 Unit Available
286 Beth Lane
286 Beth Lane, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1363 sqft
Woods Edge Carter unit featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car gar, gorgeous open kitchen is fully applianced w/SS & granite counters, LR, DR. Cair, propane HA heat. Care free living in Waterbury's only active adult community.
Results within 10 miles of Naugatuck
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1097 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1190 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
255 Pine Rock Ave
255 Pine Rock Avenue, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
**EXCELLENT CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED!** **AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN AUGUST 1ST!** This great opportunity awaits! Open & bright multi-level, highly desirable end-unit in the Pine Rock Complex. This townhouse style condo features 2 bedrooms & 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Westville
3 Units Available
920 Whalley Ave
920 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Brand new renovation -1 bedroom with one bathroom -2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -5 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms In beautiful Westville, walking distance to everything Extremely close to SCSU, Amity and
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
620 Heritage Village
620 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Sherman unit in 55 and older community. Spacious, comfortable, convenient. Lot of amenities and activities. Quiet and peaceful life in New England. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
154 Heritage Village Unit E
154 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1044 sqft
154 Heritage Village Unit E Available 07/04/20 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Unit Overlooking 12th Fairway at Heritage Village - 2 Bedroom Condo in Heritage Village's 55+ Active Adult Community! Gorgeous golf view of the 12th fairway, green, and pond! All
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Waterville
1 Unit Available
200 Yale Street
200 Yale Street, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1039 sqft
Immaculate townhouse rental located in secluded area of Waterville Section in Waterbury. Duplex style with one car garage. 2bedroom with 1/12 bath unit well cared for and ready to move in. One month rent plus 1 month security required.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
290 Treadwell Street
290 Treadwell Street, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1109 sqft
This cool 2br end unit is located at Lake Point. It features central air, a fireplace, a large, lower level family room attached garage and more...
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
6 Bridge Street - 205
6 Bridge St, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit.
1 of 20
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
153 Flanders Road
153 Flanders Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1030 sqft
Charming guest house!!! This adorable and private two bedroom cottage has wood floors, exposed beams and built-ins. Partially furnished - loveseat and coffee table; dining table with 4 chair; 2 twin beds; double bed and dresser; microwave in kitchen.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYSimsbury Center, CT