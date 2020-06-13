/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Groton Long Point, CT
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
321 West Shore Avenue
321 West Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1813 sqft
For Rent with great water views and steps from the beach with access. Completely renovated, like new and move in ready.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
209 South Shore Avenue
209 South Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath cottage with direct oceanfront access. Spectacular water views, large wrap around covered porch waterside with private yard and gardens.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
1 Pacific Street
1 Pacific Street, Groton Long Point, CT
Perfect location with gorgeous views and just steps away from GLP’s South Beach, Inner Lagoon, Tennis Courts, playground and all other GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 4-bedroom, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
105 Sound Breeze Avenue
105 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1554 sqft
Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
106 East Shore Avenue
106 East Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
Enjoy the tranquility of living by the shore during the off-season months at Groton Long Point in this charming 4-bedroom 2 bath ocean view rental. Picturesque water views and Magnificent sunrises fully furnished with everything you need.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
10 Weston Road
10 Weston Road, Groton Long Point, CT
Panoramic views, privacy, dock, and direct oceanfront access at one of the best locations in Groton Long Point.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
24 Prospect Street
24 Prospect Street, Groton Long Point, CT
Spacious 6 bedroom 3 bath GLP Cottage sleeps up to 12 guest with large yard great for entertaining and fully furnished with everything you will need to enjoy a great vacation stay! Within walking distance to all of GLP's amenities, beaches and
Results within 5 miles of Groton Long Point
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Long Hill
12 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
$
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
2 Godfrey Street
2 Godfrey Street, Mystic, CT
Welcome to all the downtown Mystic has to offer; restaurants, shops, historic drawbridge, Mystic Seaport and Aquarium to mention just a few. Many additional amenities are a short walk into town as well.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Old Mystic
1 Unit Available
21 Cindy Lane
21 Cindy Lane, Old Mystic, CT
Exceptional, clean and updated 4 bedroom, 2 baths ranch, located in Mystic. Super master suite with walkin closet. Mitsubishi split A/C for those hot days ahead. Tons of storage in the huge basement and attic.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Long Hill
1 Unit Available
87 Lorraine Road
87 Lorraine Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
888 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home in a quaint neighborhood. Very well maintained. Fenced back yard with a shed. Small attached garage, good for storage. Applianced eat in kitchen. Family room has access to the back yard. No basement.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Groton
1 Unit Available
45 Morse Ave
45 Morse Avenue, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Duplex in Groton - 3 bedroom Duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and bath...hardwood floors, off street parking, oil heat. Close to Electric Boat, Pfizer's, all major highways and Groton attractions. $1395.00/month (RLNE4757776)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
80 Noyes Avenue
80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean.
Results within 10 miles of Groton Long Point
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
New London Civic Center
16 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northwest
39 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1170 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Phillips
1 Unit Available
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South New London
1 Unit Available
611 Ocean Ave Unit F1
611 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Spacious Condo in New London - 2200 sqft of living space in this 3 br, 2.5 bath condo plus add'l 700+sqft of finished space in lower level. Fully applianced kitchen, deck, attached garage with storage, electric heat, wood laminate and carpet floors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
92 Shore Road
92 Shore Road, New London County, CT
This charming 1917 historical Colonial nestled on nearly 3 acres along the New England coastline is a rare find! This coastal home offers main level laundry, luxury kitchen along with breakfast nook and walk in pantry.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Route 12
1529 Connecticut Highway 12, Gales Ferry, CT
3 Bedrooms
$890
800 sqft
Quaint mobile home park situated back off Route 12 on a nice level lot. Kitchen open to the good size living room. Master bedroom with a full bath. Back deck and off street parking. Tenant responsible for utilities. No washer and dryer hookups.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Providence, RIMiddletown, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CTCranston, RI
East Hartford, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTMystic, CT