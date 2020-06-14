Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Glastonbury Center, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glastonbury Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Griswold Gardens
30 Salem Ct, Glastonbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a home where your address says it all! If how you live is as important as where you live, you owe it to yourself to move to Griswold Gardens.
Results within 5 miles of Glastonbury Center
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Hartford
30 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 4 at 02:15pm
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Downtown Hartford
1 Unit Available
17 Capitol Avenue
17 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Come live in the historic downtown Victorian Brownstone! This one bedroom condo boasts 12 foot ceilings with working wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Most architectural details still remain intact.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17 Rockland Street
17 Rockland Street, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1232 sqft
The Rockland Colonial - Welcome to 17 Rockland Street. This updated colonial is located on a quiet street that is minutes to Old Wethersfield and Cove Park and easy access to I-91, Silas Deanne and downtown Hartford.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Keeney
1 Unit Available
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Glastonbury Center
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
27 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 10 at 07:33pm
4 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Glastonbury Center, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glastonbury Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

