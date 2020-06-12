/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM
304 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
302 Third Street
302 3rd Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1100 sqft
RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
65 Edwards Ave A
65 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
900 sqft
Beautiful 2BR Apartment with Amazing Views - Property Id: 227625 2Bd/ 1Ba lower unit in a duplex with spectacular VIEWS of the Bay. * Kitchen w/granite counter tops and new appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1151 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
9 Edwards Ave.
9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1225 sqft
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
118 Sausalito Blvd
118 Sausalito Boulevard, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1200 sqft
118 Sausalito Blvd Available 06/15/20 Easy Commute, Gorgeous Views - FOUNDATION - - Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and plenty of storage and cabinet space. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, private deck.
Results within 1 mile of Sausalito
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Strawberry
25 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Results within 5 miles of Sausalito
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Presidio National Park
17 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,005
1200 sqft
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Lower Pacific Heights
79 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Inner Richmond
1 Unit Available
411 15th Ave
411 15th Ave, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
891 sqft
Located in San Francisco's Richmond District, just west of California State Route 1, this pet-friendly apartment complex lies in a prime position. Spacious rooms have refrigerators and ovens. On-site parking and lobby.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,695
1530 sqft
2275 Broadway is truly at home in stunning Pacific Heights. Close to plentiful green space, exceptional city living staples, and full of luxurious amenities, it is a perfect fit for one of San Francisco’s most desirable neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lower Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
746 sqft
This building sits in Laurel Heights, convenient to UCSF, Kaiser Permanente, Target and Trader Joes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
1690 NORTH POINT
1690 N Point St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
841 sqft
Hardwood floors, window coverings, kitchen with efficient appliances, gas range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Proximity to public transportation. Recycling and Zipcar on premises. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
2730 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,195
825 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with high ceilings, cozy carpeting and patios/balconies. Residents can get laundry done on site. Close to festive Fillmore Street's shopping, dining and entertainment. By Alta Plaza Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
901 sqft
Located on Russian Hill, near Lombard Street. Restored Old San Francisco building with old-world charm. Units have hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. Many have sweeping city views. Underground parking available. Gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
1156 sqft
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Russian Hill
5 Units Available
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
884 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.
Similar Pages
Sausalito 2 BedroomsSausalito 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSausalito 3 BedroomsSausalito Apartments with BalconySausalito Apartments with Garage
Sausalito Apartments with GymSausalito Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSausalito Apartments with ParkingSausalito Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CA