2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:15 PM
251 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saratoga, CA
Saratoga Village
1 Unit Available
20810 4TH Street Unit 4
20810 4th St, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1158 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the serene Saratoga Village neighborhood in Saratoga has all the functional
Arguello
1 Unit Available
12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD
12641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1000 sqft
Saratoga Home- 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Type: Single Family Home Address: 13641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, Ca 95070 Location: Cox Ave, HWY 85 Rooms: 2 bedrooms,1 full bathroom Sq. feet: 1000 sq feet Details: One story single family 1,000 sq ft.
Saratoga Village
1 Unit Available
14351 Elva AVE
14351 Elva Avenue, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
Cute smaller home in excellent location. Walking distance to downtown Saratoga and schools.(Reid Lane: Elem Redwood: Middle Saratoga High) Only one block from Wildwood park. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Large fenced back yard.
Saratoga Woods
1 Unit Available
19405 Vineyard Lane
19405 Vineyard Lane, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
948 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Saratoga $3000 Available August 1st Great location! Unit is currently occupied please view attached video https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of
Castro
1 Unit Available
4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10
4734 West Hamilton Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
900 sqft
Move-in special! $1000.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Loma Linda
45 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Calvert
15 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1083 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
6 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
Union
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Ponderosa
5 Units Available
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Blackford
105 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Central Campbell
14 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1064 sqft
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
57 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
42 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
City Center
10 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
City Center
10 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
The Old Quad
20 Units Available
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,831
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
Calabazas North
13 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Northlake
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
