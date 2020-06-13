Apartment List
141 Apartments for rent in San Pasqual, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

San Marino
1 Unit Available
521 La Paz Drive
521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3254 sqft
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc.
Results within 1 mile of San Pasqual

Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
66 N Allen Avenue
66 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1640 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Pasadena, this spacioustownhouse offers lush landscaping & an elegantMediterranean design. Discover both rich maplehardwood & marble flooring, sky-high celilings, &high-end granite counters in the chef's kitchen.

South Lake
1 Unit Available
1299 Cordova Street
1299 Cordova Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1100 sqft
With secure entry to the building and gated parking for 1 dedicated underground space, this 1 bedroom condominium 1 bathroom condominium is a great opportunity.

Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3
83 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
66 S Grand Oaks Ave 1
66 S Grand Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Rose Court - Property Id: 278616 Apartment Amenities: Gated entrance. Private balconies or patios. Covered Parking - (two car) Pool with patio at the rear of the property. Laundry rooms. Central heating and air. Ceiling fans in bedroom. Stove/Oven.

Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
90 S Roosevelt Avenue
90 South Roosevelt Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1233 sqft
Welcome to this turnkey "move in ready" home! This beautiful condo has it all! Included in the main floor features a dining room area, living room, cozy custom-stone fireplace, built-in remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops,

Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
120 Sierra Madre
120 Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
Well-Maintained 2bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo for Lease! Located at South East Pasadena! Very Nice open floor plan features wood style flooring throughout living room and Dining area. An ample sized balcony next to the Dining room.

Marceline
1 Unit Available
156 Marion Avenue
156 Marion Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1378 sqft
Newer construction, close to Pasadena City College and all shops. This is a craftsman style town home with many details in and out. Property is 1 of total 5 units built in 2007.

San Marino
1 Unit Available
2285 Huntley Cir
2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington.
Results within 5 miles of San Pasqual
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,648
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Downtown Pasadena
11 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,106
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
South Lake
5 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Lower Arroyo
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Downtown Pasadena
25 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Downtown Pasadena
14 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,223
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,820
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Pasqual, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Pasqual renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

