/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:28 AM
47 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Sherwood, CA
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
268 Lake Sherwood Drive
268 Lake Sherwood Drive, Lake Sherwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1407 sqft
It is hard to believe you can live in the Lake Sherwood area for $3700/mo, but it is true! This bright & highly updated gingerbread cottage style property features the following: A spacious family room w/ a stone accented fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Sherwood
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1063 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
788 Tennis Club Lane
788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring.
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31558 Agoura Road #3
31558 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1158 sqft
31558 Agoura Road #3, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 2 bath second floor unit in Westlake Village with high ceilings, brand new counters and flooring in the kitchen, fireplace, private balcony and a great view! Includes refrigerator,
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
269 Green Lea Place
269 Green Lea Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1199 sqft
undefined
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1218 S Westlake Boulevard
1218 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1626 sqft
LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE. This 2-story gorgeous remodeled townhome is located in the prestigious Westlake Bay. This rare gem boasts close to 1700 sf of living with 2 bed, 2 1/2 baths w/loft overlooking the lake.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
142 Jeranios Court
142 Jeranios Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1361 sqft
Immaculate, upgraded townhome in central Thousand Oaks, near Civic Arts Plaza, The Lakes, and Gardens of the World. Easy access to 23 or 101 Fwy. This kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom cabinets with pull-outs and built-ins.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Luxury Apartments in the heart of Downtown Thousand Oaks! The ultimate lifestyle with superlative amenities and features. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, single-story apartments with washer & dryers in each unit.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1300 Lakewood Court
1300 Lakewood Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1144 sqft
Highly upgraded Northshore Home is a must see. Everything done to the nines; Venetian Plaster walls and tile flooring greet you into high ceiling living room with fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
253 Green Moor Place
253 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1199 sqft
Charming, well-maintained, end unit overlooking manicured green lawn area. located in the well-maintained, quiet Los Robles Town Home community of Thousand Oak. Must see to appreciate this roomy almost 1200 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1202 S Westlake Boulevard
1202 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1626 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...LAKEFRONT 2-story townhome located in the prestigious Westlake Bay in Westlake Village,CA.
1 of 28
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
221 Oakleaf Drive #203
221 Oakleaf Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1147 sqft
Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas - Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas. This is a restricted to 55 years plus Adult Community.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Sherwood
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
South End
16 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Similar Pages
Lake Sherwood 2 BedroomsLake Sherwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Sherwood 3 BedroomsLake Sherwood Apartments with Balcony
Lake Sherwood Apartments with GarageLake Sherwood Apartments with GymLake Sherwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Sherwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CA