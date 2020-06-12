19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Highland, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
San Gorgonio
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Redlands
26 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northwest Redlands
23 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Redlands
15 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1016 Lombard Drive
1016 Lombard Drive, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated and Fully Upgraded Single Story Apartment. Great and Convenient area, cul-de-sac location with easy access to the I-10 fwy, This Single Story apartment building has four units total, each units with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Highland
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
35164 Mesa Grande Dr
35164 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
35164 Mesa Grande Dr Available 06/16/20 35164 Mesa Grande Dr - Beautiful condo in Calimesa. 2 bed 2 bath 1254 sq ft downstairs unit in the Villa Mesa Grande Complex. Community pool and spa, central heat and air and small fenced yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Rialto
1 Unit Available
102 S Date Avenue
102 S Date Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
910 sqft
Available for Lease! A modern, 2 level unit located in a prime location, near to the historic downtown and close to schools, shopping and convenient commuter access.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
13626 Holmes St
13626 Holmes Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
13626 Holmes St. Yucaipa - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yrjtPXAwq3y&ts=.5 Spacious 2 bed/2 bath duplex in Yucaipa.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
177 Dart Canyon Road
177 North Dart Canyon Road, Crestline, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Oak Valley Greens
1 Unit Available
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 21 at 09:15am
University
1 Unit Available
1460 Kendall Drive 28
1460 Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Lovely Condo near Cal State San Bernardino - Property Id: 132500 (Silver Ridge Condos) Beautiful fully remolded condo located near CSUSB. Single car attached garage with second assigned parking space. Indoor washer / dryer hookups.

June 2020 Highland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Highland Rent Report. Highland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Highland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Highland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Highland Rent Report. Highland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Highland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Highland rents increased over the past month

Highland rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Highland stand at $815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,019 for a two-bedroom. Highland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Highland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Highland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Highland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Highland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Highland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,019 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Highland.
    • While rents in Highland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Highland than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Highland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

