2 bedroom apartments
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Del Aire, CA
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
20 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Results within 1 mile of Del Aire
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11922 Manor Drive B
11922 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 319244 Two-bedroom, Two-bathroom downstairs apartment unit with laminate flooring, refinished kitchen counters and an assigned parking spot.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11917 Grevillea Avenue
11917 Grevillea Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11954 Gale Avenue - 7
11954 Gale Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
600 sqft
Upper 2 bed 1 bath, Large living room, dining area, New paint, carpet. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tkMDQGgmGC6&brand=0
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
14923 Mansel Avenue - 14923
14923 Mansel Avenue, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
700 sqft
**AVAILABLE Now! ** Large bedrooms, each have large closets with brand new carpet throughout! Spacious living room leading to the kitchen. Bathrooms are tiled. Laundry hookups. Large private fenced yard. Pet friendly with $600 pet deposit.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
4861 West 119th Place
4861 West 119th Place, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 4861 West 119th Place #B, Hawthorne, CA 90250 - Rent: $2,350 Per Month - Deposit: $2,650 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5507 West 149th Place Unit 14
5507 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1410 sqft
Townhouse coming Available in Gated FUSION Townhomes w/Central AC+Patio+Laundry in Unit+Prvt Garage+Pool+Small Dog Ok - Special pricing for military or air force...call for details. To schedule a viewing...please go to: https://showmojo.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5404 W 149th Place
5404 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1030 sqft
Wonderful unfurnished 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom Plan B townhome. Located in the beautiful and tranquil gated community of Fusion, adjacent to Manhattan and Redondo beach. Quiet location near the back of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Del Aire
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
81 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,762
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
11 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,194
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
21 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1214 sqft
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
3 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
28 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,458
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
53 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
922 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
Delthome
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
