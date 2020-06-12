/
3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beaumont, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
1320 Big Dipper Dr
1320 Big Dipper Dr, Beaumont, CA
Enjoy this beautiful home! It features an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Tournament Hills
1 Unit Available
36088 Eagle Lane
36088 Eagle Lane, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2825 sqft
Great home located inside Tournament Hills community. This is a gated, well maintained community. This house is located near the gate and walking distance from elementary school.
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Ranch
1 Unit Available
1867 Montara Way
1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1276 EUCLID ST
1276 Euclid Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
COZY SENIOR HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! This cute 3 bed, 2 bath home in 55+ Seniors Only Tract features a low maintenance front and back yard, cozy fireplace in living room, newer cabinets in kitchen, and tile floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
River
1 Unit Available
1539 Billings Court
1539 Billings Court, San Jacinto, CA
4 bedroom single story. Culdesac location with nice size yard, 3 car Garage, Large family room, Large kitchen with center island. Open floor plan, Master bathroom has spa tub, Large backyard with covered patio area perfect for family gatherings.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Spice Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Glory Street
632 Glory Street, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
Beautiful single story home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and 1753 SqFt. Good size master suite. Large kitchen. Mountain views. Quiet neighborhood. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available June 27th.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
728 Sweet Clover
728 Sweet Clover Loop, San Jacinto, CA
This is your lucky day! This is a newly cleaned, carpeted, painted and refreshed single story, 4 bedroom home. There are granite counter tops and island in the open/family kitchen, with generous cupboards and storage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
971 W Clifton Ave
971 West Clifton Avenue, Redlands, CA
South Redlands Home - 1,700 sq feet 4 bed, 2 bath single story home with laminate flooring throughout, fireplace, family room, stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave*and refrigerator*, solar equipped, central heating and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26836 CALLE VEJAR
26836 Calle Vejar, Moreno Valley, CA
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME IN MORENO VALLEY - VIRTUARL TOUR :: https://view.ricohtours.com/0e9d1806-7640-4e48-b67b-c00968474e33/99b4f87c-32a5-4563-a60a-ebce870dd1d2 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home in a nice quite neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA
Gorgeous Home Available Now - This beautiful upper Yucaipa home has undergone a complete makeover! This owner has invested time and money into transforming the entire interior including new flooring, brand new kitchen, appliances, paint and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24770 California Ave
24770 California Avenue, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2790 sqft
UNIQUE PROPERTY HAS 2 ON LOT, ZONED FOR HORSES AND VIEWS! - Unbelieving gorgeous duo property in a 5-acre lot! This property has an up the hill view home of 3 full bedrooms and 3 baths with elegant built-in fixtures such as half-moon fireplace area,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
620 Jeremy Ct.
620 North Jeremy Court, Redlands, CA
Rare Find in Redlands Near University - PICTURES COMING SOON! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great find in Redlands. Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, this house has a roomy front and back yard and great neighbors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1326 Clock Ave.
1326 Clock Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1463 sqft
Upgraded East Redlands Home - MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Newly updated living spaces and new kitchen including all new appliances! This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1463sqft house is available June 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29086 Barcelona
29086 Barcelona Court, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2484 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac home with an extra long driveway and a view! - The location of this house is just cool. Not only is it at the end of a cul-de-sac, but it is tucked away behind all of the other homes with an extra-long driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26151 Oshua Dr
26151 Oshua Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1304 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two bath home in Moreno Valley. Located near park, this home features cedar lined ceiling in living room/dining room, family kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Three large bedrooms with neutral carpet and paint.
