9 Apartments for rent in Atascadero, CA with balcony

Last updated July 1 at 12:00pm
2 Units Available
ReNew Atascadero
11205 Bilbao Ct, Atascadero, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,394
1280 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
5319 Honda Avenue
5319 Honda Avenue, Atascadero, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1685 sqft
Cathedral ceilings make this condo, light, and bright with an open floor plan. Lots of storage. This is a multi-level 3 bedroom/2bath unit with loft area in addition to Living Room. 2 car garage with large Storage/Shop area. Indoor laundry area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7777 Del Rio Rd
7777 Del Rio Road, Atascadero, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
310 sqft
Quiet West Side Atascadero Studio /Garage Opt. - Property Id: 237313 Studio in West Atascadero on 2.5 acres. If no garage needed- $100 less mo. Studio is located under landlord's main home. We are a quiet working professional couple.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
13 Units Available
Blue Oak Apartments
710 Experimental Station Road, El Paso de Robles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,998
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1383 sqft
Our doors are open for in-person private tours (face mask required). Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
426 Oahu St
426 Oahu Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1762 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom w/Den in Morro Bay - Property Id: 297140 Spacious two-bedroom and two-bath home with Rock & ocean views in North Morro Bay. Additional den/living space on 2nd level with direct access to deck.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
926 Saint Ann
926 Saint Ann Drive, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1676 sqft
Amazing single level home on the Fairway! Backyard Beauty! - This is a wonderful single family home. It is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, unfurnished, single level and is on the 5th Fairway of the golf course. The club house is just down the street.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
235 Via Promesa
235 Via Promesa Drive, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2130 sqft
Beautiful Home on Corner Lot..... - This beautiful home is over 2100 square feet located on a large corner lot, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an office. Large living room boasts a fireplace, hearth & beautiful built-in's.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
184 Stonebridge
184 Stonebridge Lane, El Paso de Robles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1281 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE 03/01/2020 - This recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home is approximately 1,281 square ft. on a 7,000 square ft. lot. Located on a cul de sac in the established Riverbank Association.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Atascadero, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Atascadero renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

