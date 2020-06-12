/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Desert Hills, AZ
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2297 Jacob Row
2297 Jacob Row, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1917 sqft
2297 Jacob Row Available 07/10/20 Furnished Long Term Pool Home - OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! Pool & Spa Furnished Home. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. and 3 car garage. Easy highway access and close to lake. Lightly furnished.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3130 William Dr
3130 William Dr, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
Furnished winter rental - Manufactured home double wide. Like new mobile home on a wide lot. Remodeled with flooring throughout and new counter tops. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping mall! Ask for Liela No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840006)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2240 Jacob Row
2240 Jacob Row, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1956 sqft
Furnished Home summer rental - This beautiful fully furnished turn key ready home is located on the lake side of the highway! Features 1956 sqft of living space. Tile floors, carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3127 Michael Drive
3127 Michael Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1440 sqft
Move in ready. Call for a showing. (928) 453-2606 - Large Mobile home with newer flooring (Carpet and vinyl plank flooring) . Extra bonus room. Updated kitchen cabinets, new counter tops and gas cooking. Fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Hills
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2020 Burgundy Dr
2020 Burgandy Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1571 sqft
Short Term Furnished Rental. Available May 2020. All utilities by Tenants.LAKEVIEW from the Back yard. Lake Side of Highway. Everything you need and a very clean home. Large Master Bedroom and walk in shower. Pets at owners discretion.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hills
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Honeybear Dr
2710 Honeybear Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1536 sqft
2710 Honeybear Dr Available 07/01/20 Short Term Furnished Rental - This is a super cute and comfy mobile home is located on the North side of Havasu. This is a fully furnished short term rental. This mobile home features 3 beds and 2 baths.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2359 Beverly Glen Place
2359 Beverly Glen Place, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1727 sqft
2359 Beverly Glen Place Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Quiet culdesac on large corner lot - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
242 Mulberry Avenue
242 Mulberry Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Pool Home - *Central Location *Solar Included w/$200 Electricity Credit *Pool and Spa (RLNE5765201)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1435 Beefeater Dr
1435 Beefeater Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
Fully Furnished Long Term - Furnished Home. Close to shopping and the Lake. Easy access to highway 95.Quiet street with fully furnished amenities. No pets. Includes Internet. Water and electric billed for usage each month.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3024 Hidden Valley Drive
3024 Hidden Valley Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1301 sqft
3024 Hidden Valley Drive-Move in ready! - Contact Havasu Realty (928) 453-2606 to schedule a showing of this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Manzanita Dr
610 Manzanita Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1693 sqft
Winter Furnished Pool & Spa Home - Pool and spa winter rental available for 4 months. Propane heater for spa at tenants expense.Tile floors, Large floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus family room. Includes first $100 of electric & water.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
865 Desert View Dr
865 Desert View Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1721 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Available Nov-April. Requires 4 month lease. Custom built home with split floor plan. New appliances and new furniture. Includes first $100 water and electric each month, and internet.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2678 Daytona Ave
2678 Daytona Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1697 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Fully furnished Winter rental! Available starting in November! 4 month minimum. This home is centrally located with easy access to shopping.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2961 Sombrero Dr
2961 Sombrero Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Ready for the Winter! Split floor plan, front kitchen, plenty of sleeping space, side parking, large yard! Located north side. Built in 2001, 1112 sqft. No pets. Ask for Liela No Pets Allowed (RLNE4857247)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2470 Tradewind Drive
2470 Tradewind Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
2470 Tradewind Drive Available 06/18/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with side parking located close to downtown.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2142 Pima Dr N
2142 North Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage - 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage with side parking. Centrally located in a very nice neighborhood with newer homes. Extra large rear yard with front lake view. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4032330)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 College Drive
2335 College Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1321 sqft
North side home with fenced back yard! - **3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage **Chain link fenced yard **Over 1300 square feet with split floor plan **New carpeting throughout **Freshly painted interior Call the office with any questions (928)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3265 N Kiowa Blvd
3265 North Kiowa Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
3265 N Kiowa Blvd Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home with 3 car garage - Built in 1994 3 + 3 Kitchen appliances : dishwasher and range. No refrigerator included. Floor coverings are all tile throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
261 Cottonwood Drive
261 Cottonwood Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
970 sqft
Nice, clean, 3 Bed bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex walking distance to downtown. Tile floors, new paint and fenced backyard. This duplex is located in a nice, quiet residential area close to the church and about a mile from the lake. Washer / Dryer.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2720 Glengarry Dr
2720 Glengarry Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1987 sqft
VACATION/Holiday/Winter Rental ONLY, available daily, weekly, monthly. Price varies depending on length of stay.Great open concept family home, relaxing & laid back with warm & calming color palette, travertine flooring & comfortable furnishings.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2865 El Dorado Ave
2865 El Dorado Avenue North, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2865 El Dorado Ave in Lake Havasu City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1858 Combat Dr
1858 Combat Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1922 sqft
Long Term Furnished - Furnished long term rental available long and short term. Close to Lake and conveniently located close to down town, shopping, and hospital.