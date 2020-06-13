81 Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR with balcony
1 of 34
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 39
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 43
1 of 21
1 of 35
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 28
"The fact that Maumelle has one of the most developed and extensive bike path systems for its size in the entire country speaks to the way life runs here the wind at your back, chasing individual pursuits while living within a close community.
With a history spanning centuries, this well-planned community became a city in 1985. While this ""new town"" does not move at a cutting-edge pace, it does have its charms like their very own Cheers in Maumelle and the refreshing Dowell Naylor Aquatic Center. Don't let the simple facade of this town fool you; 17,163 residents are striving to carve out a place for themselves here and are pushing toward tomorrow. What you get within the 9.3-square-mile area is small town charm combined with big city amenities. After all, Little Rock is just a short boat ride down the Arkansas River. So strap on your house hunting shoes; it's time to find you a home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maumelle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.