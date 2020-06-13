Apartment List
/
AR
/
maumelle
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$768
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1083 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Timbers at Maumelle
1500 Union Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Red Oak Place
11 Red Oak Place, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Maumelle, Arkansas Home - The Maumelle, AR home is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home that contains approximately 1360 square feet, a 1 car garage, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights, and a deck on the back of the house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
139 Deauville Drive
139 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1636 sqft
*MAUMELLE* BEAUTIFUL HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB OF ARKANSAS SUBDIVISION! New Carpet And New Trane Heat And Air Unit!!! Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.

1 of 39

Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
137 Deauville
137 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Gorgeous Home In Country Club Of Arkansas!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features New Window Shaded Installed On All Windows Throughout The Home. The Home Has Hardwood Floors, Carpets, And Vinyl Throughout The Home.
Results within 5 miles of Maumelle
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
$
Riverdale
10 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
22 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$724
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
$
Rock Creek
20 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$814
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$735
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
48 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1740 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$737
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,006
1068 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
River Mountain
16 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$672
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$872
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,027
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Walnut Valley
8 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1546 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reservoir
19 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
City Guide for Maumelle, AR

"The fact that Maumelle has one of the most developed and extensive bike path systems for its size in the entire country speaks to the way life runs here the wind at your back, chasing individual pursuits while living within a close community.

With a history spanning centuries, this well-planned community became a city in 1985. While this ""new town"" does not move at a cutting-edge pace, it does have its charms like their very own Cheers in Maumelle and the refreshing Dowell Naylor Aquatic Center. Don't let the simple facade of this town fool you; 17,163 residents are striving to carve out a place for themselves here and are pushing toward tomorrow. What you get within the 9.3-square-mile area is small town charm combined with big city amenities. After all, Little Rock is just a short boat ride down the Arkansas River. So strap on your house hunting shoes; it's time to find you a home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Maumelle, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maumelle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Maumelle 1 BedroomsMaumelle 2 BedroomsMaumelle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaumelle 3 BedroomsMaumelle Accessible ApartmentsMaumelle Apartments with Balcony
Maumelle Apartments with GarageMaumelle Apartments with GymMaumelle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaumelle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaumelle Apartments with Parking
Maumelle Apartments with PoolMaumelle Apartments with Washer-DryerMaumelle Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaumelle Furnished ApartmentsMaumelle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARBeebe, AR
Hot Springs, ARCabot, ARRussellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College