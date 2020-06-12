/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
51 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$839
908 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
The Villa at River Pointe Drive
8000 River Pointe Dr, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villa at River Pointe Drive in Maumelle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Timbers at Maumelle
1500 Union Ct, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$770
946 sqft
The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
119 Pin Oak Cove
119 Pin Oak Cove, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1062 sqft
*MAUMELLE* LOCATED IN THE ROLLING OAKS SUBDIVISION! This Cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Is Located On A Large Lot With A Huge Fenced In Backyard And Carport!! This Property Features An Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher/Disposal, Washer, Dryer,
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
36 Edgehill
36 Edgehill Cove, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1274 sqft
Solid condition. Good place.
Results within 1 mile of Maumelle
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$944
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Maumelle
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Rock Creek
20 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1084 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Riverdale
10 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Walnut Valley
10 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$715
1134 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
River Mountain
19 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$872
908 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Briarwood
8 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Berkley
1601 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1050 sqft
// The Berkley Apartments in Little Rock, AR offers the best value in apartment living in the area. Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff, now under new management with Monarch Investment & Management.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1175 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
48 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$824
908 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$959
887 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$980
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
24 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$864
1126 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Reservoir
19 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
