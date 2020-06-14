42 Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR with hardwood floors
“There where the flowers are blooming / Songbirds so sweetly are crooning / And in my dreams, so often it seems / The beautiful Ozarks, I see” (- Jimmie Driftwood, "Beautiful Ozarks")
Want somewhere beautiful, idyllic, and friendly? Look no further than Bella Vista, AR, a quaint country town situated in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Bella Vista is located in Northwest Arkansas, and it boasts a huge amount of wildlife and beautiful natural scenery--if you're lucky, you might even see Bambi! Bella Vista stays warm a lot of the year (and we're talking San Diego warm), but there are four distinct seasons, so you’ll get to see changing leaves, bright sun, snowfall, and beautiful spring rain showers. Bella Vista is quaint, but there’s actually a lot to do there, and you won’t need to go out of town to be entertained or have a delicious meal. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bella Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.