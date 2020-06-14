Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bella Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

23 Sandwick DR
23 Sandwick Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1636 sqft
A Bella Vista country charmer! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ new laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas! Privacy awaits you with this large backyard oasis! Enjoy the deck overlooking the beauty of Bella Vista! Small pet negotiable w/increased

19 Neffwood LN
19 Neffwood Lane, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2949 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled home with all appliances. Wood flooring, leathered granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated and stylish bathrooms. Painted concrete floor in garage. Sunroom. Family room with fireplace. Workshop.

513 Carroll DR
513 Carroll Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
Super cute, single level townhome with carport near Metfield. Two bedrooms, two bath and a heated/cooled sunroom. All appliances included. Small storage area in carport. Newer bamboo flooring. Close to Bella Vista amenities. No pets and no smoking.

8 Leland
8 Leland Ln, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350 Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views.

41 Britten CIR
41 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1756 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1146898 to view more pictures of this property. Great townhouse in Bella Vista.

Avondale
4 Pratt LN
4 Pratt Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2573 sqft
Great family home with room to spread out. Kitchen has granite counters, open to living room featuring wood burning fireplace and wood floors. Lower level has 3/4 bath and could serve as a fourth bedroom or game room.
Verified

Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

2303 SW Montana AVE
2303 Southwest Montana Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2203 sqft
2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied.

603 NW C Str ST
603 Northwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1923 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Downtown Bentonville and walking distance to the Bentonville Square, trails, restaurants, shopping and much more. Great floor plan, with 3 bedrooms/2 nice size bathrooms, and a big family room.

Downtown Bentonville
805 C ST
805 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home, just a a short walk to Downtown Bentonville and right across from Thaden School, hard wood floors thru part of the home, carpet in remaining. Updated kitchen with tile counters. refrigerator included.

Downtown Bentonville
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.

804 SW Cabriolet ST
804 SW Cabriolet St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home, with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen which has all appliances. Great master bedroom and bath. Also a wonderful covered patio for outdoor living. Located Grace Subdivision near many amenities.

804 Southwest Caprington Street
804 Southwest Caprington Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
4bed 3bath single family house 2500 sq.ft with amazing backyard available for rent from 1st May in Bentonville. $1800 rent negotiable. Please comment/DM me for more details. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

2311 SW 16th St
2311 Southwest 16th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1744 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home located just minutes from everything Downtown Bentonville has to offer! This home features multiple amenities including wood flooring, double vanity in the master as well as a Jacuzzi tub, large privacy fenced yard and

211 Sage ST
211 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths.

3404 SW Gibson Avenue
3404 Southwest Gibson Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3404 SW Gibson Avenue Available 05/01/20 New Home in Great Location in Bentonville - Beautiful newly constructed home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, laminated hardwood floors, granite counter tops, all appliances, and double car garage.

3110 SW Hillstone Ave
3110 Southwest Hillstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Bentonville - 3110 SW Hillstone Ave Bentonville, Arkansas is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

Centerpoint
641 Bliss Circle
641 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
***641 Bliss Circle*** - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Centerton. Laminate wood flooring in main living area, new carpet in bedrooms. Gas fire place in living room, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

1221 Kensington DR
1221 Kensington Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2104 sqft
All brick home just minutes from proposed new Bentonville High School and the Wal-Mart Home Office. Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in all the bedrooms, and wood floors in the family room and hallways.

1221 Coventry LN
1221 Coventry Lane, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2104 sqft
This beautiful four bedroom home is open and roomy. Enjoy a split floorplan and spacious kitchen with granite countertops and tile accents. An elegant fireplace centers the living room while the dining room features classic wood-style flooring.
City Guide for Bella Vista, AR

“There where the flowers are blooming / Songbirds so sweetly are crooning / And in my dreams, so often it seems / The beautiful Ozarks, I see” (- Jimmie Driftwood, "Beautiful Ozarks")

Want somewhere beautiful, idyllic, and friendly? Look no further than Bella Vista, AR, a quaint country town situated in the beautiful Ozark Mountains. Bella Vista is located in Northwest Arkansas, and it boasts a huge amount of wildlife and beautiful natural scenery--if you're lucky, you might even see Bambi! Bella Vista stays warm a lot of the year (and we're talking San Diego warm), but there are four distinct seasons, so you’ll get to see changing leaves, bright sun, snowfall, and beautiful spring rain showers. Bella Vista is quaint, but there’s actually a lot to do there, and you won’t need to go out of town to be entertained or have a delicious meal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bella Vista, AR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bella Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

