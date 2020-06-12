/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spanish Fort, AL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Confederate Dr
115 Confederate Drive, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Recently renovated Spanish Fort Estates 3 Bedroom available mid-May. Fenced in yard, carport, storage shed with heating and cooling. Spectacular views of Mobile Bay. Please call/text for showing appointment!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
31443 Buckingham Blvd
31443 Buckingham Boulevard, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2065 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Spanish Fort Churchill Subdivision.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
34308 Paisley Avenue
34308 Paisley Avenue, Spanish Fort, AL
Live in this great rental home in Spanish Fort.
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6749 Spaniel Drive
6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1551 sqft
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fort
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12280 Stroh Rd
12280 Stroh Road, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom / 2 bath conveniently located off Hwy 31 in Spanish Fort.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
10397 Shetland Dr
10397 Shetland Dr, Daphne, AL
Lovely COTTAGE style with 4 BEDROOMS within 3 miles of Spanish Fort Middle and High Schools!! SPLIT floor plan with vinyl planking and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
32028 Calder Ct
32028 Calder Ct, Daphne, AL
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath open and split design home packed with special features around every corner! 3CM slab granite counter tops with under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths, SS appliance package (range, dishwasher and
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
31461 Hoot Owl Road
31461 Hoot Owl Rd, Loxley, AL
STONEBRIDGE SUBDIVISION - Great open floor plan with family room, double trey crowned ceilings. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling, master bath with separate shower and tub.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fort
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$932
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:53am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
107 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maysville
1 Unit Available
454 S. Ann St.
454 South Ann Street, Mobile, AL
4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27233 Bay Branch Dr.
27233 Bay Branch Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4/3 in Daphne - Large four bedroom three bath home in Bay Branch Estates. Large kitchen with breakfast area, separate dining room, master bedroom suite with attached office and a large fenced yard with two separate fenced areas.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9316 Marchand Ave
9316 Marchand Avenue, Baldwin County, AL
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathrooms available in sought after Sehoy Subdivision! All wood and tile flooring! Large kitchen, formal dining, and living room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7165 Colonel Greirson Dr
7165 Colonel Grierson Drive, Baldwin County, AL
Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath that sits on an a little over an acre lot in Bromley Woods. Zoned Spanish Fort Schools! Available mid June. Lawn Care can be added for $150/m Please call our office for more info! 251-273-837.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
33740 Stables Drive - A, Unit A
33740 Stables Dr, Stapleton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1363 sqft
You will adore living in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Spanish Fort rental home that features an open floor plan, plenty of natural sunlight and fabulous upgrades.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
70 Monterey St North
70 North Monterey Street, Mobile, AL
1900's Historic Tudor on Midtown's exclusive North Monterey Street. Lawn maintenance and neighborhood dues are included in the rent. North Monterey Street is known for its street parties and is a close knit family neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
260 Montclair Loop
260 Montclair Loop, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1538 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home on Montclair Loop in Lake Forest Subdivision in Daphne. Attached carport, large kitchen, living room, nice sized bedrooms and baths.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
8785 Bainbridge Drive
8785 Bainbridge Drive, Daphne, AL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8785 Bainbridge Drive in Daphne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Spanish Fort 1 BedroomsSpanish Fort 2 BedroomsSpanish Fort 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpanish Fort 3 BedroomsSpanish Fort Apartments with Balcony
Spanish Fort Apartments with GarageSpanish Fort Apartments with GymSpanish Fort Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpanish Fort Apartments with Parking