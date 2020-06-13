Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
728 Glen Crest Dr
728 Glen Crest Drive, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1052 sqft
Single story all brick home ready for immediate move in! Quietly nestled away on a private street, this offers an ideal location in Fairfield with easy access to shops, schools, major roads, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
226 59TH ST
226 59th Street, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Check out this BEAUTIFUL all brick home locating in the Fairfield Community. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home features hardwood flooring throughout, spacious rooms, formal dining area and completely updated kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belview Heights
1 Unit Available
4804 Terrace M
4804 Terrace M, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1429 sqft
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1509 58TH ST
1509 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Brick 3 bed 1 bath conveniently located in Central Park. Central heat and air. sec 8 OK
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sand Ridge
13 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$843
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Smithfield Estates
15 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
College Hills
1 Unit Available
404 8th Terrace West
404 8th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
726 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
3001 Highland Drive
3001 Highland Drive, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
4232 Terrace S
4232 Terrace South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$699
4232 Terrace S - FOR RENT::: 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Hardwoods! Large rooms! CALL TODAY! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010 Office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE5835657)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Industrial Center
1 Unit Available
2758 Village Place Birmingham
2758 Village Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1402 sqft
2758 Village Place Birmingham Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW home in a convenient location of OXMOOR VILLAGE! CLOSE TO SAMFORD! - **THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN WEST HOMEWOOD, OFF OF OXMOOR WENONAH ROAD** Our Avondale floor plan offers open floor plan with

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Avalon Avenue
127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
1606 49th Street Ensley
1606 49th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$585
1606 49th St W (Central Park are) - For Rent: 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Large Living Room All electric Fenced Yard Deck on Back Bus stop within 2 blocks Call today!!! Showing Agent: (205) 369-6331 Nan Office: (205) 985-1010 Property is managed

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 10th Way
1201 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1201 10th Way Available 07/22/20 Home for Rent in Pleasant Grove..

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1504 13th Ave N
1504 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$750
1504 13th Ave N Bessemer - FOR RENT:::: 4 bedrooms/1 bath Living room/dining room combo 4 nice size bedrooms Large front yard Large front porch Convenient to Bessemer Shopping CALL TODAY!!!!!!!!!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,075
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fairfield, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

