Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

38 Apartments for rent in South Hill, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Hill
12811 80th Ave Ct E
12811 80th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2277 sqft
• Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, office/den, 3.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx.
Results within 1 mile of South Hill
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
4 Units Available
Frederickson
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,378
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2911 24th Ave Ct SE
2911 24th Avenue Court Southeast, Puyallup, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
2911 24th Ave Ct SE Available 08/05/20 Beautifully Updated Home on Large Lot In Puyallup - Split level home with many wonderful upgrades and plenty of space for your family! 2 Master suites, updated kitchen, Oak flooring, vaulted ceilings, updated

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8113 175th St Ct E
8113 175th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2181 sqft
• Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car gar. w/approx.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11418-184th St Ct E
11418 184th Street Court East, Graham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2140 sqft
11418-184th St Ct E Available 08/07/20 Lipoma Firs Puyallup!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2. bath in Lipoma Firs neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of South Hill
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,612
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
617 7th St SE Unit 03
617 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1144 sqft
617 7th St SE Unit 03 Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 2 bd, 2.5 ba, 1 car gar w/ approx.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11412 179th Ave Ct E
11412 179th Avenue Court East, Bonney Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2875 sqft
11412 179th Ave Ct E Available 09/15/20 • Pending Application • - Absolutely Stunning Luxury Built Home with an amazing layout of 4 bd, office, bonus room, 2.5 ba, and 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,875 SQ FT.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanaway
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
10903 166th Ave E
10903 166th Avenue East, Bonney Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3317 sqft
See all PMI available rentals here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound Over 3000 sq. ft. This home is located in a private cul-de-sac.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Elk Plain
4210 201st Ct E
4210 201st Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1188 sqft
• Pending Application • - Attractive, newly updated 2 bd, 1.5 ba, 2 car gar duplex with approx.
Results within 10 miles of South Hill
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
$
3 Units Available
Fife
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
5 Units Available
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
12 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Parkland
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
8 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Fife
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Hill, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

