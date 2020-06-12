/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Hill, WA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Hill
2 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Results within 1 mile of South Hill
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1057 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
980 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of South Hill
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
958 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
980 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
965 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of South Hill
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1013 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Northeast Lakewood
15 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Fife
10 Units Available
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1010 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Central Tacoma
9 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Parkland
7 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
890 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Similar Pages
South Hill 1 BedroomsSouth Hill 2 BedroomsSouth Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Hill 3 BedroomsSouth Hill Apartments with Balcony
South Hill Apartments with GarageSouth Hill Apartments with GymSouth Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Hill Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA