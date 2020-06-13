Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

199 Apartments for rent in Hazel Dell, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
1807 NE 89th Circle
1807 Northeast 89th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Two-Story Home on Quiet Street - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Living room with gas fireplace opens to dining area and kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave provided. Laundry with washer/dryer hookups. Electric wall heat.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
1525 NE 87th Way
1525 Northeast 87th Way, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1742 sqft
Available Soon - 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hazel Dell - Available Soon - 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hazel Dell, 2.5 Bath. All bedrooms on upper level. Kitchen has an island, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
1 Unit Available
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1116 sqft
Unit K Available 06/13/20 Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 Splendid spacious Condo for rent, Lower level Condo located in a quiet gated community, Convenient location, near major Freeways, 15 minutes to PDX,

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
2110 NE 97th Circle
2110 Northeast 97th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2076 sqft
2110 NE 97th Circle Available 07/03/20 3 bed 2.5 Bath Home in East Hazel Dell Near Hwy 99 - 3 bed 2.5 bath home with great curb appeal. This home is located near NE 99th Street and 25th Ave. Close to shopping and easy access to I-5 or I-205.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
6415 NW Mckinley Dr.
6415 Northwest Mckinley Drive, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2080 sqft
6415 NW Mckinley Dr. Available 07/07/20 Very Large 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3812 NE 93rd Street
3812 Northeast 93rd Street, Hazel Dell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2928 sqft
3812 NE 93rd Street Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath Hazel Dell / Fairfield Park Neighborhood - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2.5 bath home with easy access to I-5 and I-205.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3009 NE 95th St
3009 Northeast 95th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1668 sqft
3009 NE 95th St Available 04/10/20 REFRESHED Single Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fully Fenced Backyard - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is ideal for those that need single story living.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Dell
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hazel Dell
11 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
Erica Village
1115 NE 105th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
940 sqft
Carport Included, Central Heat & AC, Laundry Connections, Next to a Park - Erica Village Apartments is a wonderful apartment community nestled in a beautiful wooded neighborhood in Hazel Dell.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carter Park
1 Unit Available
115 West 32nd St
115 West 32nd Street, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
115 West 32nd St Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown Vancouver Home - Beautiful vintage 1915 bungalow located just minutes from Downtown Vancouver and Esther Short park. Lot of space with 4 bedrooms and a full finished basement.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
1318 NW 88th Street
1318 Northwest 88th Street, Lake Shore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1487 sqft
1318 NW 88th Street Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous 3BD Ranch in West Hazel Dell! High End Finishes & Backyard Oasis! - Showings Start: 07/24/2020 Nestled in a quiet, established Hazel Dell neighborhood, this home features beautiful finishes and lots

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
3211 NE 105th Circle
3211 Northeast 105th Circle, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
2750 sqft
3211 NE 105th Circle Available 07/20/20 Hazel Dell 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage, Main Floor Office/Den, Bonus Room - Beautiful well-maintained home located in a Hazel Dell neighborhood off NE 99th Street. Easy freeway access.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Carter Park
1 Unit Available
318 W 30th St
318 W 30th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
898 sqft
Available Now! Lovely 2 bedroom duplex with new carpet, flooring, and fresh paint throughout! Located in a very nice neighborhood near downtown Vancouver with easy access to I-5.

1 of 26

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
10708 NE 25th Place
10708 Northeast 25th Place, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
10708 NE 25th Place Available 05/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Hazel Dell! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Dell
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Kevanna Park
3 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Harney Heights
4 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Rose Village
3 Units Available
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,154
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
9 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hazel Dell, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hazel Dell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

