Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:55 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Fircrest, WA with hardwood floors

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Fircrest
1331 Berkeley Ave
1331 Berkeley Avenue, Fircrest, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1677 sqft
1331 Berkeley Ave Available 08/20/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom! Large Lot! - Consider yourself home in this charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath! Complete with 1,677 sqft of open living space, fenced yard, hardwood flooring, & new carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Fircrest
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,080
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
3 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
4 Units Available
South Tacoma
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1411 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated in Tacoma's bustling South Tacoma neighborhood, Pine Street Townhomes presents a warm, quiet community just minutes away from the best Tacoma has to offer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
$
6 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,096
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1214 sqft
Prime location right off of I-705 and close to Tacoma Union Station and the Tacoma Art Museum. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has a basketball court, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$920
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
University Place
6516 86th Ave W
6516 86th Avenue West, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2285 sqft
• Pending Application • - Prestige 3 bd, bonus/office, 2.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx.

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
2808 McCarver Street
2808 Mc Carver Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2921 sqft
2808 McCarver Street Available 07/24/20 Stunning Old Town View Home - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $4,900.00 • Available: July 24, 2020 • Application Fee: $42.00 • Security Deposit: $4,900.

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
617 N Stadium Way
617 North Stadium Way, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Stadium Way view property - Property Id: 309346 Unobstructed view of Puget Sound and Commencement Bay entire back side of the house. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, open concept kitchen/dining/living areas with full view of water. Heated hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
70 South Oregon Avenue - 2
70 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
4961 Main ST Unit 702
4961 Main Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1805 sqft
4961 Main ST Unit 702 Available 08/05/20 Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 bath with Spectacular Views! - Make this Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo yours. Amazing views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains highlight this great unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1729 S Sheridan Ave
1729 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
1729 S Sheridan Ave Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction in Hilltop - Close to TG - Primed and move in ready. Very close to bus lines and transportation. This reinvigorated Hilltop neighborhood is part of the Tacoma Rise.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1618 South 9th Street
1618 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
1009 N Washington St
1009 North Washington Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1225 sqft
1009 N Washington St Available 08/05/20 Cute As a Button Craftsman in North Tacoma. - This classic Tacoma craftsman features hardwood floors, good size kitchen and large deck that is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6031 South Pine St
6031 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1165 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
4633 South Park Avenue
4633 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Remodeled Craftsman with a great covered front porch and large fenced yard. Inside you will find an open floor plan with lots of space for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1506 EARNEST S BRAZILL ST
1506 Earnest S Brazill Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
1506 EARNEST S BRAZILL ST Available 08/01/20 1506 / 5-bedrooms Large Home Wood Floors - This Craftsman home is ready to view 5-bedroom 2-bath. The wood molding and wood floors keep the charm and style of the old Craftsman. Relax on the Private deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fircrest, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fircrest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

