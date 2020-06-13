/
3 bedroom apartments
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fircrest, WA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fircrest
1 Unit Available
1435 Cottonwood Ave
1435 Cottonwood Avenue, Fircrest, WA
1435 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 - Charming, 4 Bedroom Fircrest Neighborhood. Grand, vaulted ceilings upon entry with light shining through! Living room leads into kitchen/dining area with double sided fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Fircrest
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Place
1 Unit Available
5711 48th St West
5711 48th Street West, University Place, WA
5711 48th St West Available 07/06/20 AMENITY RICH - 4 Bed/ 3.5 Baths - AWESOME University Place STUNNER! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: * Rent: $3,300.
Results within 5 miles of Fircrest
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
23 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
North Lakewood
11 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Place
1 Unit Available
8408 62nd St W
8408 62nd Street West, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1881 sqft
Spacious 3 BD, 2.5 BA home in University Place! - Enjoy life in this architecturally unique 2-Story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in University Place! Located in the highly sought after Danbridge gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9722 73rd St SW
9722 73rd Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
9722 73rd St SW Available 07/01/20 9722 73rd St SW, 3 bed/1 3/4 bath rambler - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in Oakbrook neighborhood. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, family room with fireplace. Open great room with vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
3818 N Winnifred St
3818 North Winnifred Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1352 sqft
3818 N Winnifred St Available 07/17/20 Clean Feel - North End home now available as a rental for the first time! Beautifully remodeled, bright 3 bedroom 2 bath, amazing master suite w/ huge walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
620 S Ainsworth Ave
620 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
*Photos are of a different property posted with permission and reflect what the remodel will look like after completion. Completion date June 2020. This property is available on a rent to own basis, subject to approval.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
615 N. Monroe St
615 North Monroe Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Tacoma home close to everything! - 3/4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath, 2632 square foot home. Remodeled kitchen with LG hi-mac counters, stainless appliances, large gas range and soft close drawers and cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 12th Avenue NW
3621 12th Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1810 sqft
3621 12th Avenue NW Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Evans home - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, approx. 1810 sq. ft. home is located in the Point Evans neighborhood and is a must see.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
1016 N Steele St
1016 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
1016 N Steele St Available 07/03/20 3 Bd/1.5 Bath Craftsman North End Home - This beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level home has lots of character and natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
806 N Alder St.
806 North Alder Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Home Near UPS and Desirable 6th Ave Business District - You will love this newly updated 3 bedroom home near University of Puget Sound and 6th Ave Business District. New flooring throughout and fresh paint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
4909 N 24th St
4909 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
4409 North 35th Street
4409 North 35th Street, Tacoma, WA
4409 North 35th Street Available 07/01/20 North Tacoma Tutor home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this classic remodeled two story plus basement Tudor-style home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2855 Chambers Bay Drive
2855 Chambers Bay Drive, Steilacoom, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2735 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed Home With Sound Views!! 2855 Chambers Bay Dr Steilacoom!! ~~PENDING APPLICATION~~ - Beautiful 3 bedroom house with Sound Views in Desired Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
3122 S. 8th St.
3122 South 8th Street, Tacoma, WA
Reduce price 6-bedrooms / 3122 S 8TH / 2 CAR GARAGE - This home has space! The kitchen, dinning room and living room flow on the main level along with a full bath and two bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
2611 N 30th St
2611 North 30th Street, Tacoma, WA
CHARMING 1902 2-story with SWEEPING WATER VIEW! - CHARMING vintage home built in 1902 but carefully maintained thru the years and recently tastefully refreshed and remodeled to provide all the functional amenities that you want. And the VIEW...
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
8611 63rd Ave SW
8611 63rd Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1330 sqft
Spacious (1339 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included.
