Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Battle Ground, WA with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 NW 7th Street
2710 Northwest 7th Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1341 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Battle Ground! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room, dining and spacious kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. GFA heat.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1129 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1125 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1127 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1127 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1121 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
2183 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2104 NW 6th Ave
2104 Northwest 6th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1547 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch on Large Corner Lot in Battleground! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room with vaulted ceilings, family room, dining area, Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1801 E Main Street
1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2984 sqft
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land.
Results within 5 miles of Battle Ground
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Sifton - Orchards
1 Unit Available
8714 NE 152nd Ave
8714 Northeast 152nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1571 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch on large lot in Orchards! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room with gas fireplace, family room, dining room and kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11613 NE 104th Street
11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2120 sqft
11613 NE 104th Street Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 This 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9404 NE 105th Ave
9404 Northeast 105th Avenue, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2472 sqft
9404 NE 105th Ave Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Orchards - 4 bed 2.5 bath home welcomes you home with a covered porch entry and 2 car garage. Easy commute access to I-205 or Padden Parkway.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8204 NE 153rd Court
8204 Northeast 153rd Court, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2172 sqft
8204 NE 153rd Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2-Story 3-Bedroom Home in the Heritage Neighborhood for Rent - 8204 NE 153rd Ct - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in Vancouver, available July 2020. This home boasts 2172 sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Battle Ground
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Cascade Park
7 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1300 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Kevanna Park
3 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Landover - Sharmel
9 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Bennington
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,154
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Image
10 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
9 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Battle Ground, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Battle Ground renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

