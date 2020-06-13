/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salem, VA
8 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
1 Unit Available
1044 Highland Rd
1044 Highland Road, Salem, VA
Salem Schools, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms - Enjoy this lovely spacious home with 1673 square feet with 3 floors, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Ridge Wood Park
1 Unit Available
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
Results within 1 mile of Salem
Peachtree-Norwood
Contact for Availability
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
Peachtree-Norwood
1 Unit Available
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Salem
7 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
8 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1188 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
South Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.
1 Unit Available
4705 Cordell Drive, SW
4705 Cordell Drive, Cave Spring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1755 sqft
3 Level Split with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths in Hidden Valley School District - Fabulous 3 level split in SW County. Hidden Valley school district. This home offers 3 bedroom and two baths.
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.
Melrose-Rugby
1 Unit Available
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath unit. http://www.fiahomesroanoke.com to submit an application or schedule a showing.
Results within 10 miles of Salem
Mecca Gardens
12 Units Available
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Mecca Gardens
15 Units Available
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Daleville
Contact for Availability
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1375 sqft
The Reserve at Daleville offers new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments in an amenity-filled community, conveniently located just minutes from downtown Botetourt County restaurants, businesses, and medical offices.
Vinton
1 Unit Available
131 Southampton Dr
131 Southampton Drive, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome - 3 bed 2 1/2 bath full basement very spacious and very roomy comes with fridge, stove dishwasher , small pet allowed, no utilities included a must see. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5848958)
Vinton
1 Unit Available
140 Gretchen Ct.
140 Gretchen Court, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Vinton - Fabulous end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Very modern feel with several updates. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Patio out back for entertaining.
River Land
1 Unit Available
451 Arbutus Street
451 Arbutus Ave SE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1976 sqft
451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location.
Vinton
1 Unit Available
716 Dale Avenue - 3
716 Dale Avenue, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Lower level brand new unit, total remodel, no carpet tile and plank flooring. Granite countertops in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances stove, fridge, dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups. All electric heat and central air.
Hollins
1 Unit Available
6139 Carolina TRL
6139 Carolina Trail, Hollins, VA
5 bedroom 3.5 Bath home for rent in North Roanoke County. Property is 3000 sq ft and features eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and disposal.
Hollins Center
1 Unit Available
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1395 sqft
Lovely home in NE Roanoke City with great updates and beautiful hardwood floors on entry level.
1 Unit Available
58 Dove CT
58 Dove Court, Botetourt County, VA
Beautiful two story home for rent! The entry level features kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room, living room, gas log fireplace, Hardwood floors & 1/2 bath.