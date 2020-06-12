/
2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salem, VA
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$785
855 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
2308 Wood Gate Lane
2308 Wood Gate Lane, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo in Southwest Roanoke County - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo ready for immediate move in! Enjoy the convenience of living in Southwest County, I-581 and I-81.
Results within 1 mile of Salem
Peachtree-Norwood
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
-
Results within 5 miles of Salem
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1038 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
Miller Court-Arrowood
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
South Washington Heights
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.
Hollins
6500 Carefree Ln - Apt. 15
6500 Carefree Lane Northwest, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
6500 Carefree Lane Unit 15 These were originally for the Piedmont pilots...nice, well laid out, and roomy. Behind sliding glass door is a large covered patio with overhang that keeps it dry.
Downtown Roanoke
400 Salem AVE SW
400 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1062 sqft
Condo for rent Fulton Motor Lofts! Convenient location to downtown Roanoke, excellent property that features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The condo is very spacious at 1062 square and is available for rent now!
Results within 10 miles of Salem
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$930
951 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1167 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
South Jefferson
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
825 sqft
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Daleville
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1065 sqft
The Reserve at Daleville offers new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments in an amenity-filled community, conveniently located just minutes from downtown Botetourt County restaurants, businesses, and medical offices.
Preston Park
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.
Wildwood
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge.
Wildwood
1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast
1520 Eastern Ave NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms.
Hollins
7117 Dallas RD
7117 Dallas Road, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Hollins available now. Kitchen equipped with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and water.
Vinton
716 Dale Avenue - 9
716 Dale Ave, Vinton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Building recently under new ownership. Unit is totally remodeled with new kitchen counters. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile bathroom.
Walnut Hill
1346 Woodbine Avenue
1346 Woodbine St SE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
House for Rent - New Listing. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet street in Walnut Hill offers easy living with a mountain view. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom and covered patio. Call for more information. (RLNE5667691)