Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Piney Mountain, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Piney Mountain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
4774 Bluejay Way
4774 Blue Jay Way, Piney Mountain, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1614 sqft
4774 Bluejay Way Available 08/07/20 Minutes From NGIC & DIA! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th *Interior photos shown are similar to the unit available, and should only be used for layout comparison. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Piney Mountain

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chesterfield
1 Unit Available
3205 South Chesterfield Ct
3205 South Chesterfield Court, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2663 sqft
3205 South Chesterfield Ct Available 07/20/20 Dog Friendly Northern Albemarle Home - Convenient to CHO Airport & NGIC/DIA! - AVAILABLE JULY 20th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within the Chesterfield neighborhood of N.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2382 Abington Drive
2382 Abington Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1670 sqft
2382 Abington Drive Available 06/25/20 Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location - Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location ACROSS Rt 29 from Forest Lakes +

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1446 Timberwood Blvd
1446 Timberwood Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2287 sqft
1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/15/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th *A video tour will be coming soon! This 3 bedroom, 3.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2042 Lockwood Drive
2042 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1622 sqft
2042 Lockwood Drive - Kick off the season in this beautiful 1,622 sqft townhome! This 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Piney Mountain
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Four Seasons
18 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1503 Green St
1503 Green Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Belmont Cottage - Property Id: 283931 Newly renovated Belmont cottage, open floor plan, hardwood floors, central heat/air, new stainless appliances/quartz countertops, full washer dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2275 Whittington Drive
2275 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/14/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D
715 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1119 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available at Walker Square - Beautiful ground level condo available at Walker Square. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Grand plan condo features large living and bedroom spaces.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Downtown
1 Unit Available
600 Hinton Avenue
600 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
754 sqft
600 Hinton Avenue - Check out this charming home nestled on a beautiful corner lot within walking distance to the historic downtown mall.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1624 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 bath home near downtown Charlottesville - Beautiful Condo only a mile and a half from Down Town Mall! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room, Gorgeous hard wood floors, gas log fireplace, patio, deck, and one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Downtown
1 Unit Available
500 Court Sq, Apt #904
500 Court Square, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1004 sqft
Two Bedroom Available Downtown! $1000 Deposit! - Prime location! Two bedroom apartment located right downtown on Court Square. Apartment features hardwood flooring and elevator.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1276 Chatham Ridge
1276 Chatham Ridge, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1880 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1276 Chatham Ridge Available 07/11/20 1276 Chatham Ridge - Custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in convenient River Run.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Belvedere Place
1721 Belvedere Place, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2300 sqft
1721 Belvedere Place Available 08/11/20 1721 Belvedere Place - Great townhome in Belvedere.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Piney Mountain, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Piney Mountain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

