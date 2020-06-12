24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pantops, VA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR
338 S Pantops Dr, Pantops, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR in Pantops. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Pantops

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
744 Exton Court
744 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
744 Exton Court Available 07/15/20 744 Exton Court - Great location in Riverrun. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome has living room, open kitchen with bar, family room in basement. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to one month rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1332 LeParc Terrace
1332 Le Parc Ter, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
- (RLNE5799487)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonehenge
1 Unit Available
1054 Cheshire Ct
1054 Cheshire Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 Cheshire Ct Available 09/22/20 1054 Cheshire Ct - Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in Stonehenge. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. (RLNE5757242)

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1130 EAST HIGH ST
1130 East High Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom two bath new condominium in downtown Charlottesville’s newest development: Eleven-30 condominiums. Just now available for immediate lease. Indoor parking for one car. Storage space too. Internet included.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
620 Riverside Shops Way
620 Riverside Shops Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
Welcome to the newest community in Charlottesville - The Apartments at Riverside Village! Step inside your home flooded w/ natural light from large living room windows and glass sliding doors to your own private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Pantops
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
27 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
914 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D
715 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1119 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available at Walker Square - Beautiful ground level condo available at Walker Square. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Grand plan condo features large living and bedroom spaces.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turtle Creek Condominiums
1 Unit Available
127-1 Turtle Creek
127 Turtle Creek Rd, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
973 sqft
127-1 Turtle Creek Available 08/11/20 Turtle Creek - This is renovated two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor unit. Turtle Creek offers two pools and two tennis courts, gym facilities and other amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Minor Townhouses
1 Unit Available
1446 Minor Ridge Court
1446 Minor Ridge Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1384 sqft
1446 Minor Ridge Court Available 07/31/20 1446 Minor Ridge Court - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Minor Ridge Court with approximately 1384 finished sq ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookmill
1 Unit Available
1158 Mill Park Dr Ext.
1158 Mill Park Drive Ext, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1178 sqft
1158 Mill Park Dr Ext. Available 08/04/20 1158 Mill Park Drive - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse located in the Brookmill community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1830 Candlewood Court #209
1830 Candlewood Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1089 sqft
1830 Candlewood Court #209 Available 08/07/20 1830 Candlewood Court, Unit 209 - Luxury 2 bedroom townhome located in The Woodlands of Charlottesville available for lease! Cable, high speed wireless internet & trash/recycling services all included!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Lake
1 Unit Available
1294 Maple View Drive
1294 Maple View Drive, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1890 sqft
1294 Maple View Drive Available 07/20/20 1294 Maple View Drive - Great location off Rt 20 in Willow Lake. Close to Piedmont School and I-64. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room/dining room combo with finished basement downstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
635 Woodbrook Drive
635 Woodbrook Drive, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1170 sqft
Available June 25, 2020 3rd/TOP Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment features a full sized washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen, and 1170 finished sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
1623 GROVE ST EXT
1623 Grove Street Ext, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
2 bedroom apt. Living room. Each bedroom has private full bath. Tile floors throughout. Tiled kitchen counters. Near UVA School & Hospital. Pets possible with deposit. Walk to UVA.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Turtle Creek Condominiums
1 Unit Available
118 TURTLE CREEK RD
118 Turtle Creek Road, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
979 sqft
Wonderfully maintained two bedroom, two bath unit in Turtle Creek for near immediate move in.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Downtown
1 Unit Available
143 BIRDWOOD CT
143 Birdwood Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1320 sqft
Townhouse in a small, secluded townhome development close to Downtown and minutes from the University, Pantops, Rt. 29 and I-64. End Unit with spacious screened porch and large storage shed.

