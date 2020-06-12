125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moorefield Station, VA

/
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Broadlands South
20 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1283 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1364 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1065 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1221 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn.
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
22778 Sagamore Sq
22778 Sagamore Square, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
