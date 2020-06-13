/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
209 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
7324 Winterleaf Ct
7324 Winterleaf Court, Meadowbrook, VA
Available 08/01/20 Please apply online : www.greatrichmondrentals.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
5936 Dunnshire Rd.
5936 Dunnshire Road, Meadowbrook, VA
Great tri-level home located off Dalebrook Road in central Chesterfield.
1 of 20
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
4702 Mason Dale Way
4702 Mason Dale Way, Meadowbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
4702 Mason Dale Way Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Rancher For Rent - 3 bedroom ranch home with 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining room, and laundry room. Back Patio with storage shed. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Meadowbrook
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
18 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
6901 Wentworth Street
6901 Wentworth Street, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
6901 Wentworth Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Location - Brick ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, fenced rear yard, sunporch. Schools: Bensley Elementary Falling Creek Middle Meadowbrook High (RLNE3232693)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive - 1
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
- Colonial style home with 4 bdrms, 2 1/2 baths, formal living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace. Conveniently located off Salem Church Road For more information, please visit our website at www.hornerandnewell.
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
23 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Elkhardt
1 Unit Available
1509 Ivymount Road
1509 Ivymount Road, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1084 sqft
Welcome to the Madison Place Condos. Great rental property with brand new carpet and wonderful floor plan.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
6201 Oakbrook Lane
6201 Oakbrook Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
Colonial nestled in Arbor Landing with Community Lake & Waterways, Trails and amazing Amenities, Pet Friendly Rental - Up to 3 Pets, 4 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9106 Lost Forest Dr
9106 Lost Forest Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Chesterfield 3 bedroom Ranch house, 2 bedroom, near Chester Rd. Bellwood, $1300 - Chesterfield near Chester Rd. and Bellwood. 3 bedrooms rancher, 2 baths, electric heat and cool, washer/dryer, stove.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
2301 Harwood St Unit B
2301 Harwood St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1500 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!!! Beautiful Renovated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW!! Water/Sewer/Trash/ Security System Included!! - Don't miss this beautifully renovated top floor duplex unit 10 minutes from Downtown Richmond! Bus line right down the street
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jeff Davis
1 Unit Available
3006 Columbia Street
3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swansboro
1 Unit Available
2861 Lawson Street
2861 Lawson Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1140 sqft
Cozy, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Swansboro Ready NOW! - Renovated, three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home on nice corner lot available NOW! Located right off of Hull Street Road (360) between Midlothian Turnpike (60) on a quiet street
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackwell
1 Unit Available
2000 Boston Ave
2000 Boston Avenue, Richmond, VA
PRICE DROP! Spacious 6 Bedroom Home Near Manchester Available NOW! - HUGE 6 bedroom home with a backyard available NOW! - One full bathroom on each floor. - Beautiful hardwood floors! - 4 Bedrooms upstairs and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5413 South Jessup Road
5413 South Jessup Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House For Rent: $1330, 3Br/1.5Bth,1300sf - Property Id: 9186 DO NO APPROACH THE HOME! IT IS STILL TENANT OCCUPIED! Please go here to apply! https://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Heights
1 Unit Available
709 W 27th Street
709 West 27th Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
709 W 27th Street Available 08/01/20 - Renovated ranch so close to river you can hear it features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Wayside Dr
2601 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA for help! 2601 Wayside Drive 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8531 Hunton Circle
8531 Hunton Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1586 sqft
- Ranch style home with 3 bdrms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, all appliances, large fenced yard, detached storage. Schools: Jacobs Elementary Manchester Middle Clover Hill High (RLNE4958436)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VA