Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

159 Apartments for rent in Dulles Town Center, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dulles Town Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to c... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT
21753 Tottenham Hale Court, Dulles Town Center, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2483 sqft
Min 2 hr notice MUST for show~Single family home, for the price of a Townhouse! 3 lvl house with a garage and walk out basement! Open floor plan~Beautiful laminated wood floors on the entire main level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
45714 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45714 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2244 sqft
Pristine end unit townhouse condo backing to common area~Hardwood floors on Main level~Kitchen has granite, upgraded stainless appliances, pantry & walks out to private deck~Master bedroom has his & her closets & luxury master bath w/ custom
Results within 1 mile of Dulles Town Center

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20854 COLLINGWOOD TERRACE
20854 Collingwood Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1936 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit townhouse with incredible location! Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, gas fireplace and beautifully updated master bath.

1 of 28

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
Results within 5 miles of Dulles Town Center
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
31 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Ashburn Village
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
38 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,690
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Ashbrook
30 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace
22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2300 sqft
Townhome. Great Location. Double Car Garage. Easy access to Dulles airport, Dulles Mall, new metro rail (Silver Line), Herndon Park-and-Ride, easy access to toll road 267, few miles to shopping/dinning spots.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13032 Greg Roy Ln
13032 Greg Roy Lane, McNair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2966 sqft
Spacious Townhouse near Herndon-Monroe - Property Id: 292387 Close to Herndon-Monroe Bus Transit/Metro Station. Style and Luxury define this 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom with 2 car garage Townhouse built in 2003.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dulles Town Center, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dulles Town Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

