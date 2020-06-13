/
3 bedroom apartments
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dulles Town Center, VA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
91 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT
21753 Tottenham Hale Court, Dulles Town Center, VA
Min 2 hr notice MUST for show~Single family home, for the price of a Townhouse! 3 lvl house with a garage and walk out basement! Open floor plan~Beautiful laminated wood floors on the entire main level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
45714 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45714 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2244 sqft
Pristine end unit townhouse condo backing to common area~Hardwood floors on Main level~Kitchen has granite, upgraded stainless appliances, pantry & walks out to private deck~Master bedroom has his & her closets & luxury master bath w/ custom
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
1 of 22
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
45600 LIVINGSTONE STATION STREET
45600 Livingstone Station Street, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2262 sqft
Great Single Family at a Great Price!! This home features: 3 Bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Dulles Town Center
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE
45498 Lost Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20925 CHEYENNE TERRACE
20925 Cheyenne Terrace, Cascades, VA
Lovely Large 4 BDR/2.2 BA End Unit TH in Potomac Lakes. Great LR and DR. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite. FR w/FP. Large MBR w/WIC and MBA w/Sep Shower and Jetted Tub. Hardwoods. Lower Level with Rec Room and 4th BDR. Large Deck off Kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46180 CHESTER TERRACE
46180 Chester Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
Great Location! 1 car garage townhouse. Walking distance to Cascades shopping center, bay windows, breakfast nook, ceramic tile entry, built-in bookcase. New Carpet and freshly painted throughout SPACIOUS AND CLEAN! NO PETS ALLOWED
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20854 COLLINGWOOD TERRACE
20854 Collingwood Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1936 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit townhouse with incredible location! Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, gas fireplace and beautifully updated master bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46144 AISQUITH TERRACE
46144 Aisquith Terrace, Cascades, VA
Cascades (Potomac Falls) 2-Car Garage Brick Front Townhouse with over 2,406 SF. Large rooms, 9' ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths that include. Hardwoods, deck and walkout. Lower level Bedroom and Full Bath perfect for all ages.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46342 SUMMERHILL PL
46342 Summerhill Place, Cascades, VA
**DUE TO THE CURRENT CORONA VIRUS SITUATION THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE*** ALL APPLICATIONS DONE ON-LINE. PLEASE CONTACT ERMEYAS TULU AT (703) 998-3501 FOR QUESTIONS & DETAILS.
Results within 5 miles of Dulles Town Center
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1232 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1691 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
76 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Lansdowne on The Potomac
33 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
