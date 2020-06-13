Apartment List
61 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 Unit Available
145 Liberty Way
145 Liberty Way, Carrollton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3349 sqft
Stunning three story home in highly sought after Founders Pointe neighborhood. This home features a spacious gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops, wine cooler, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite w/ private bath.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton

1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities
Results within 5 miles of Carrollton

1 Unit Available
117 Williamson Park Lane
117 Williamson Park Lane, Benns Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2046 sqft
Don't miss this luxury home in Townes at Benn's Grant! Large foyer! Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and open to dining space! Spacious bedrooms! Master suite with walk-in closet and beautiful master

Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3009 Catterick Cv
3009 Catterick Cove, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2424 sqft
This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio,
Results within 10 miles of Carrollton
Verified

Palmer
21 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified

Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

Coliseum Central
44 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

16 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

14 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

$
Palmer
22 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

Churchland West
6 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Verified

$
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Jefferson Park
10 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified

Nansemond
10 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified

Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$763
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1450 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Verified

Wythe
1 Unit Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.

Farmington
1 Unit Available
249 Albany Drive
249 Albany Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2804 sqft
This home located in Benjamin's Landing could be yours! -Features 4 Bedrooms & 2.

Wythe
1 Unit Available
376 Dewey Ave
376 Dewey Avenue, Hampton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
376 Dewey Ave - Charming 5 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, with hardwood floors. Front porch, and a cover back porch with a fenced in back yard. (RLNE5831205)

Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
1002 Windward Ln
1002 Windward Lane, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3321 sqft
1002 Windward Ln Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL HOME - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN WONDERFUL HARBOUR BREEZE ESTATES. 3,321 SQFT OF OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN. HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/APPLIANCES & ISLAND.

Farmington
1 Unit Available
35 Reflection Lane
35 Reflection Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
35 Reflection Lane Available 08/07/20 Great 4 bedroom waterfront Hampton Home - Great views of the water and all the amenities you want. Available early August. (RLNE5818055)

Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2447 Leytonstone Drive
2447 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch -view of lake - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch. Enjoy a view of the lake from your private patio. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and large pantry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Carrollton, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carrollton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

