3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA
Bandermill
18 Units Available
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13601 Pebble Creek Court
13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
13601 Pebble Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home.
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
3819 Waterwheel Dr.
3819 Waterwheel Drive, Brandermill, VA
3819 Waterwheel Dr. Available 07/20/20 Spacious Midlothian Home off Old Hundred Rd - Spacious 4 bedroom two-story with wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs.
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13641 Baycraft Terrace
13641 Baycraft Terrace, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with media / office 1st floor - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With a 1st Floor Office! Wood Floors in the Family Room, Staircase & Entire Upstairs! *Gourmet Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite, Tiled
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
3803 Timber Ridge Road
3803 Timber Ridge Road, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2278 sqft
This home is located in a sought after neighborhood with a park like setting and a freshly painted exterior , new roof and new windows. If you love nature you will appreciate the natural landscape (which landlord maintains) and walking paths.
Results within 1 mile of Brandermill
1 Unit Available
3901 Graythorne Drive
3901 Graythorne Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
We welcome you to tour this absolutely gorgeous 6 bed, 6 bath home in Midlothian, just west of Brandermill and north of the Swift Creek Reservoir.
1 Unit Available
14943 Featherchase Drive
14943 Featherchase Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1248 sqft
14943 Featherchase Drive Available 07/01/20 Ashbrook Subdivision - Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, kitchen. Fenced backyard Schools: Clover Hill Elementary Swift Creek Middle Cosby High School (RLNE5835045)
1 Unit Available
1518 Water Willow Drive
1518 Water Willow Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1845 sqft
3 BR / 2 BA Waterfront Home in Midlothian! Pets considered. Available Now! - Enjoy waterfront living! Three bedroom transitional overlooks Lake Evergreen on a peaceful cul-de-sac lot. Light and bright throughout with gorgeous views.
1 Unit Available
7501 Winning Colors Ct
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
7501 Winning Colors Ct Available 06/15/20 Chesterfield - Southside - Deer Run - Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot.
1 Unit Available
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct
12616 Horseshoe Bay Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1504 sqft
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct Available 08/03/20 Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape with Gas Fireplace and Rear Fencing - Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape that backs up to a nice creek.
1 Unit Available
15144 Watermill Lake Trail
15144 Watermill Lake Trail, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1687 sqft
15144 Watermill Lake Trail is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit townhome located in Watermill Villas, in Midlothian, VA.
1 Unit Available
7306 Key Deer Court
7306 Key Deer Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County.
1 Unit Available
4607 Glen Tara Drive
4607 Glen Tara Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
4607 Glen Tara Drive Available 06/15/20 CUTE RANCHER in EASY ACCESS Chesterfield Location! - This property is located in such a convenient Chesterfield location! 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch home. Easy access to Rt.
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
14707 Acorn Ridge Place
14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Brandermill
17 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
1 Unit Available
11401 Sunfield Dr
11401 Sunfield Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
11401 Sunfield Dr Available 06/15/20 Single Family Ranch Available NOW in Midlothian!!!!! - 3 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
9801 Mosswood Road
9801 Mosswood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1416 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Single Family Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath single family home has been recently renovated. Brand new carpet, fresh refinished hardwood flooring and brand new laminate flooring.
1 Unit Available
2900 Mt Hermon Rd
2900 Mt Hermon Road, Chesterfield County, VA
Fully Renovated Farmhouse in Mosley - Mt Hermon Road is a wonderful rental for a family looking to experience living in a place that gives you the rural feel, but with excellent highway access.
1 Unit Available
15431 Foxvale Way
15431 Foxvale Way, Chesterfield County, VA
Gorgeous Home in the amazing Foxvale subdivision!!! 4bds, 2.1 baths - This absolutely gorgeous home in the Cosby School District is going to rent quickly!!! Located in the sought-after community of FOXCROFT.
1 Unit Available
511 Old Hundred Road
511 Old Hundred Road, Chesterfield County, VA
2,448 sq ft of living space in one of the most unique homes in Midlothian!!!!! 4 bdrms, in law suite!!! - PICTURES CANNOT DO JUSTICE TO THIS GORGEOUS HOME!! Complete new kitchen revocation including new solid wood custom cabinets, highest grade
1 Unit Available
13707 Village View Dr
13707 Village View Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
13707 Village View Dr Available 09/04/20 Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian - Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian.
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
1801 Northcreek Drive
1801 Northcreek Drive, Rockwood, VA
1801 Northcreek Drive Available 07/01/20 Chesterfield County - Located in Chesterfield County this home has upgraded appliances, formal dining room, paved driveway, skylights, closet pantry, walk up attic and much more! Pets are possible with
