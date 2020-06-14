Apartment List
185 Apartments for rent in Bensley, VA with hardwood floors

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
Results within 1 mile of Bensley

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
5936 Dunnshire Rd.
5936 Dunnshire Road, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2102 sqft
Great tri-level home located off Dalebrook Road in central Chesterfield.
Results within 5 miles of Bensley
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Old Town Manchester
10 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Old Town Manchester
21 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Old Town Manchester
52 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Manchester
28 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,113
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$909
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
959 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Old Town Manchester
7 Units Available
Plant Zero
500 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$907
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Manchester Warehouse District, this historic plant has been reimagined as a three-building apartment community with gym, a courtyard and an onsite restaurant. Features include in-unit laundry, wood floors and skylights.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Old Town Manchester
4 Units Available
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 14 at 12:30am
$
Old Town Manchester
Contact for Availability
Plant 1
403 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly renovated historic building in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood is home to one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, a gym, in-unit laundry, and cable TV and internet included.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Swansboro West
Contact for Availability
Forest Square Apartments
3202 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$749
715 sqft
Our Mission is Simple: To Provide a good value in an apartment we’d live in too. Eight minutes to downtown, near Forest Hill Park and Cross Roads Coffee.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
2301 Harwood St Unit B
2301 Harwood St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1500 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!!! Beautiful Renovated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW!! Water/Sewer/Trash/ Security System Included!! - Don't miss this beautifully renovated top floor duplex unit 10 minutes from Downtown Richmond! Bus line right down the street

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jeff Davis
1 Unit Available
3006 Columbia Street
3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Swansboro
1 Unit Available
2861 Lawson Street
2861 Lawson Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1140 sqft
Cozy, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Swansboro Ready NOW! - Renovated, three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home on nice corner lot available NOW! Located right off of Hull Street Road (360) between Midlothian Turnpike (60) on a quiet street

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Blackwell
1 Unit Available
2000 Boston Ave
2000 Boston Avenue, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2072 sqft
PRICE DROP! Spacious 6 Bedroom Home Near Manchester Available NOW! - HUGE 6 bedroom home with a backyard available NOW! - One full bathroom on each floor. - Beautiful hardwood floors! - 4 Bedrooms upstairs and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodland Heights
1 Unit Available
709 W 27th Street
709 West 27th Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
709 W 27th Street Available 08/01/20 - Renovated ranch so close to river you can hear it features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Montrose
1 Unit Available
1709 Geffert Dr
1709 Geffert Drive, Montrose, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
1318 sqft
Montrose / Varina 4 Bed 1 Bath Cape - Montrose / Varina off Williamsburg RD 4 Bed, 1 Bath Cape with carport. Central air and gas heat. Gas dryer. 1300+ square feet of living space. Hardwood floors throughout. Level lot and fenced on 3 sides..

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2601 Wayside Dr
2601 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA for help! 2601 Wayside Drive 3 bedroom 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bensley, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bensley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

